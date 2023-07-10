Commonwealth Super Corp appoints chief customer officer

A new chief customer officer has been named at Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC), bringing experience in financial advice, super and insurance.

Adam Nettheim has taken on the role, a promotion from his prior role as executive manager, customer operations.

CSC explained that Nettheim has been acting in the role since December 2022 when Peter Jamieson resigned.

"During this time, Adam worked toward unifying our customer team and progressing our customer strategy to help CSC realise our vision of 'Simple and Trusted Super for another 100 Years'," CSC chief executive Damian Hill said.

"For Adam, this appointment recognises over 25 years of financial services sector experience, the last six of which have been in service to our CSC customers."

Nettheim has been with CSC since 2017 when he joined as head of scheme operations. Previously, he worked in member services for QSuper for over a decade, including in leadership roles.

He's also held roles with Asteron and Colonial First State.

Nettheim is looking forward to continuing his leadership of the customer team and seeing the collaboration across the business help the fund's members achieve their retirement outcomes, CSC said.