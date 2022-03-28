NEWS
Executive Appointments

Colonial First State CFO in new role

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 28 MAR 2022   11:54AM

With over 30 years of global financial services experience, Andrew Morgan will join Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from Colonial First State, where he is currently chief financial officer.

Morgan will replace Travis Crouch who will become deputy chief financial officer, as he steps back from the role to spend more time with his young family, the bank said.

Morgan has previously held roles as chief financial officer and acting managing director of MLC Wealth, joining after five years as chief financial officer of Commonwealth Bank's wealth management business. He is also a former general manager, trust and fund services at Perpetual.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank managing director and chief executive Marnie Baker said the flexibility that allowed the bank to add to its deep bench of talent while also retaining knowledge built over many years was a good outcome.

"We are pleased to appoint someone of Andrew's calibre to the role of chief financial officer," Baker said.

"His experience and understanding of the banking landscape will help us to execute our strategy."

Baker also paid note to the work of Crouch after more than 20 years at the bank.

"Travis is a highly regarded member of the executive team," Baker said.

"We support Travis in his decision to spend more time with his family and believe the arrangement is a win-win for the bank."

Morgan will join Bendigo and Adelaide Bank in June.

Read more: Bendigo and Adelaide BankColonial First StateAndrew MorganMarnie BakerTravis CrouchCommonwealth BankMLC Wealth
