Coinbase sued as US crackdown continues

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUN 2023   12:50PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a suit against Coinbase for, among other things, allowing users to trade unregistered securities. It follows Binance being sued just yesterday.

The SEC has accused Coinbase of breaking market rules, operating as a broker, clearing agency, and national securities exchange when it was not registered to. It was also charged for failing to register the offer and sale of its crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.

According to the SEC's complaint, since at least 2019, Coinbase has made billions of dollars unlawfully facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities. The SEC said its failure to register has "deprived investors of significant protections", including safeguards against conflicts of interest.

"The SEC alleges that, since 2019, Coinbase has been engaging in an unregistered securities offering through its staking-as-a-service program, which allows customers to earn profits from the "proof of stake" mechanisms of certain blockchains and Coinbase's efforts," the SEC said.

"Through this staking program, Coinbase allegedly pools each type of customers' stakeable crypto assets, stakes the pool to perform blockchain transaction validation services, and provides a portion of the rewards generated from this work to its customers whose assets were part of the pool. Coinbase failed to register its offers and sales of this staking program as required by law."

SEC chair Gary Gensler said it's believed Coinbase commingled and unlawfully offered exchange, broker-dealer, and clearing house functions which, in other parts of the market, are separated.

"You simply can't ignore the rules because you don't like them or because you'd prefer different ones: the consequences for the investing public are far too great," SEC Division of Enforcement director Gurbir S. Grewal said.

"As alleged in our complaint, Coinbase was fully aware of the applicability of the federal securities laws to its business activities, but deliberately refused to follow them. While Coinbase's calculated decisions may have allowed it to earn billions, it's done so at the expense of investors by depriving them of the protections to which they are entitled. Today's action seeks to hold Coinbase accountable for its choices."

The SEC is seeking injunctive relief, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains plus interest, penalties, and other equitable relief.

The SEC filed a case against Binance and its founder and chief executive Changpeng Zhao just yesterday, claiming he and the company lied to regulators and syphoned investors' money into separate, Zhao-owned companies.

According to research firm Nansen, in the 24 hours after Binance was sued investors pulled US$3 billion out, resulting in a negative net flow of US$1.43 billion. The two largest wallets in terms of net withdrawals belonged to institutional investors Cumberland and Brevan Howard, withdrawing US$19.5 million and US$18 million respectively. Cumberland also withdrew about US$20 million from Coinbase.

