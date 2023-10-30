Newspaper icon
Clime IM doubles down on strategy, taps into AI

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 30 OCT 2023   12:48PM

Clime Investment Management is recalibrating to become a full-service private wealth business, anticipating a rise in advisory fee revenues as it contends with a decline in funds under management (FUM).

Last week, the ASX-listed wealth company reported a decline in its FUM to $1.25 billion for the September 2023 quarter, a 1.8% decrease from the preceding quarter. Its funds under advice (FUA) settled at $4.3 billion, indicative of a 2% quarter-over-quarter contraction.

In a statement, Clime noted that the transition into a private wealth business has required a rationalisation of non-core services and systems, a move that contributed to elevated operating and project consultant costs impacting the September quarter results.

But Clime acknowledged "significant progress" in transforming into a private wealth business, highlighting that it's identified the operational and technology infrastructure best suited to clients.

"A major part of the investment in new systems will be completed by end of November and will result in significant cost reductions in the second half of FY24," a statement said.

Simultaneously, the company revealed its engagement with external providers specialising in philanthropy, private equity, and aged care, to bolster its existing private wealth services.

In upcoming quarters, Clime forecasts a sustained shift in revenues, favouring its managed account and bespoke investment solutions.

The company said its "increasingly leveraging" its strong equity capability into managed accounts and envisages that a large part of future growth will be driven by customised multi-asset solutions.

Separately, Clime is advancing its adoption of AI technologies to better engage with its target markets, an initiative expected to benefit both the company and its licensed advisers.

During the quarter, the company initiated a project to select an AI service provider aimed at enhancing its capabilities in identifying a specific client segments and understanding their wealth preferences.

"The data generated will assist Clime to respond more quickly to the changes in market and consumer behaviour, adapting our private wealth services and investment solutions to meet the evolving needs of the clients," a statement said.

"Enabling the use of AI for personalised marketing and client engagement will create growth opportunities in client segments where we have a distinctive solution."

Read more: AIPrivate wealthClime Investment ManagementFinancial adviceManaged accounts
