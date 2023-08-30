Newspaper icon
Climate change to create 'portfolio manager 2.0':Robeco

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 AUG 2023   5:30PM

As the environmental landscape changes and the convergence of climate change and natural loss spark reactions from policymakers, portfolio managers and investors must transform their skill sets.

Speaking at the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' ASI Conference, Robeco climate and biodiversity strategist Lucian Peppelenbos said engaging with forthcoming advancements that support environmental benefit is crucial for investors.

"What does this mean for investors? We are in a new era, we are in a new landscape and so we need to redefine risks and opportunities," he said.

"Nature loss and climate change are amplifiers of risks and opportunities."

Peppelenbos asserted that his intention was not to construct a doomsday scenario.

"Valuation models and investment models need to internalise these developments, such as carbon price, demand destruction, and exponential production rates. Those sorts of things need to find a way into our investment models," he said.

"Strategic allocation needs to incorporate climate change and nature's law scenarios in the market assumptions."

He mentioned that relying on historical datasets and benchmarks also has limitations, as they mirror a previous economy and do not accurately predict future possibilities.

"We need to reinvent ourselves, portfolio manager 2.0," he said.

"The portfolio manager 2.0 hits the lens of the real economy of the future and uses that lens and business today to identify those risks and opportunities and develop support and the datasets to capture missed opportunities."

Peppelenbos further explained that when discussions revolve around biodiversity and investment opportunities, windmills and solar batteries often come to mind.

"That's all true; there are a lot of green assets that also get financial return beside environmental return and, predominantly in private markets, there are exciting opportunities," he said.

However, such options are not available in the public markets.

"I've read research that from all the listed companies in the world, so 45,000 - about four have environmental benefits. That's 0.01%," he explained.

"The big opportunity for investing is not so much the green assets themselves but rather the transition. That's a whole economy transition - power, food, buildings, transport, all of it."

He highlighted that a yearly investment of $3.8 trillion is required for environmental initiatives until 2030, and "even more" after that.

"We need to have the models and data to identify the companies that enable the transition and the companies that are championing transition. Those are the winners of tomorrow," he said.

He indicated that the APAC region is a focal point, as it's anticipated to be the hub of future economic growth "and that growth needs to be green."

He said considering whether to invest in brown or green companies to facilitate a reduction in emissions from five to 10% could yield a significant impact.

"Our role as investors is really to accelerate the transition of those brown industries. Rather than divesting away from them, we should actually get closer and really understand those companies and analyse their transition readiness," he said.

He clarified that this wasn't meant in a greenwashing context.

"Actually, [it's about] having the analytics to understand the transition plans of these companies and the credibility of those transition plans. Then we can direct our investment products," he said.

Instead of relying solely on carbon footprints, which represent past data and lean away from brown industries, the focus should be on evaluating the transition readiness of these companies.

"That's what should drive our investment decisions," he said.

RobecoASI ConferenceAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesLucian Peppelenbos
