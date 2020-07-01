ClearView announces board changes

ClearView Wealth has announced a number of changes to its board including a new chair.

Geoff Black has been named as the new chair, replacing Bruce Edwards who announced his intention to retire at the start of April.

Edwards officially retired as chair and non-executive director effective July 1.

Black joined the ClearView board as an independent non-executive director on 25 November 2019 and has over 30 years' experience in life insurance and wealth management.

He is currently a director of Platypus Asset Management and was head of business development at RGA Australia form 2005 to 2019.

Prior to joining RGA Australia, he held senior executive positions at TAL Australia and was formerly managing director of PrefSure Life and Lumley Life.

In addition, Jennifer Lyon has been appointment to the board as an independent non-executive director.

Lyon has held a number of senior and director positions including non-executive director and president of the Actuaries Institute of Australia and managing director of Qed Actuarial.

She has also worked at AMP and Towers Perrin in superannuation and financial services.

Simon Swanson, ClearView managing director, said he was delighted with the new board appointments and thanked Edwards for his contributions to the company.

"I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Bruce, who has been on the boards of ClearView since October 2012," Swanson said.

"As a director of ClearView, Bruce has made a substantial impact driving growth and establishing ClearView as a recognised financial services brand."