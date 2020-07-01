NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
ClearView announces board changes
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 JUL 2020   12:11PM

ClearView Wealth has announced a number of changes to its board including a new chair.

Geoff Black has been named as the new chair, replacing Bruce Edwards who announced his intention to retire at the start of April.

Edwards officially retired as chair and non-executive director effective July 1.

Black joined the ClearView board as an independent non-executive director on 25 November 2019 and has over 30 years' experience in life insurance and wealth management.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Market Volatility Centre - Tools to Help Stay the Course

He is currently a director of Platypus Asset Management and was head of business development at RGA Australia form 2005 to 2019.

Prior to joining RGA Australia, he held senior executive positions at TAL Australia and was formerly managing director of PrefSure Life and Lumley Life.

In addition, Jennifer Lyon has been appointment to the board as an independent non-executive director.

Lyon has held a number of senior and director positions including non-executive director and president of the Actuaries Institute of Australia and managing director of Qed Actuarial.

She has also worked at AMP and Towers Perrin in superannuation and financial services.

Simon Swanson, ClearView managing director, said he was delighted with the new board appointments and thanked Edwards for his contributions to the company.

"I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Bruce, who has been on the boards of ClearView since October 2012," Swanson said.

"As a director of ClearView, Bruce has made a substantial impact driving growth and establishing ClearView as a recognised financial services brand."

Read more: ClearView WealthBruce EdwardsGeoff BlackJennifer LyonSimon SwansonActuaries Institute of AustraliaPlatypus Asset ManagementTAL AustraliaTowers Perrin
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
COVID-19 drives Aussies to check exemptions
ClearView promotes resilience
Wealth manager appoints new head of advice
ClearView rated stable
HUB24 wins $1b mandate
ClearView restructures pricing as life sector struggles
Super fund adds first operations lead
Super fund appoints deputy investments chief
Whistleblower calls out approved product lies
ClearView ramps up risk, compliance
Editor's Choice
Perpetual wins government fund mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
A new fund from the federal government has appointed a Perpetual subsidiary as its trustee while a consortium of global managers has won the investment management mandate.
AMP Life awards mandate post acquisition
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:27PM
A trustee has been appointed to AMP Life's superannuation funds, which hold more than $7 billion, following the sale of AMP Life to Resolution Life.
ClearView announces board changes
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
ClearView Wealth has announced a number of changes to its board including a new chair.
Super funds merge, board revealed
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:20PM
First State Super and VicSuper have completed their merger, revealing fee reductions and board changes.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Dr2ECXQX