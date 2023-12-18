Newspaper icon
Citi broadens custody offering

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 18 DEC 2023   2:55PM

Citi Securities Services has introduced capabilities to support dual-access exchange-traded funds (ETFs), affording investors the flexibility to access funds via an exchange or unlisted distribution channel.

The global custodian now distinguishes itself as one of the few Australian providers equipped to handle "end-to-end servicing" for the full spectrum of ETFs. Its services span from portfolio composition file (PCF) calculations to fund accounting, including service and order processing, consolidated unit registry, and acting as an authorised participant.

Citi Australia and New Zealand head of securities services Mark England said the fast-growing ETF space continues to be "a hotbed of innovation".

"Citi globally continues to enhance and expand its suite of solutions to keep pace with the market and this dedication has meant that we are one of only a few providers with an end-to-end proposition for Australian issuers," he said.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Citi recently facilitated the ASX listing of three dual-access core equities strategy ETFs for Dimensional Fund Advisors.

Notably, Citi has been the custodian and fund administrator for Dimensional since 2012.

"We were delighted to support Dimensional with the listing of their three dual-access ETFs and look forward to supporting them as they grown their Australian business," England said.

Citi Securities Services has approximately US$27.1 trillion of assets under custody, administration, and trust worldwide.

