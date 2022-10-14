Choice performance test pause in members' best interests: Chant West

Chant West has welcomed the proposed pause in the Your Future Your Super (YFYS) performance test, saying it's in the best interest of super fund members.

Chant West general manager Ian Fryer explained there's been several unintended consequences of the proposed test and many funds have been forced to adopt a shorter-term focus to ensure they pass.

"This has often been accompanied by less portfolio diversification to better track the test's benchmarks, and unfortunately this is the time in the cycle that diversification is so critical," he commented.

In addition, Fryer said many Choice products are ill-suited to assessment using the standard benchmarks and believed it would be better to come up with a test that caters to the full breadth of choice investment options.

"The test should include a range of different metrics that provide more information on performance over various periods, risk-adjusted returns over different timeframes and an administration fees metric. This would provide a much fuller picture of overall performance," he said.

Separately, commenting on the Quality of Advice Review's recent proposals paper, Zenith Investment Partners chief executive David Wright said he is not satisfied with Levy's proposal to deregulate general advice.

"As an investment research business, we are supportive of the QAR and its objectives. We remain a strong advocate of the value of quality advice and believe it should be more broadly available to consumers. However, the recommendation to deregulate general advice may have an adverse effect," he said.

Wright explained while the firm does not provide personal advice it still feels the replacement of best interest obligations with obligations to provide 'good advice' may have the unintended consequences of lowering the quality of advice to consumers and the standards of advice across the industry as a whole.

"Those that may not be recognised by consumers are nevertheless important to the integrity of the quality advice standards delivered to the market under the current general advice standards," he said.

Wright pointed out that quality product research and screening for advisers and their clients is a critical market function.

"This will continue to be the case as the supply of product options and manufacturers for investors inevitably expands," he said.

"A regulated approach to investment product and superannuation fund research and delivery, together with the consumer protection measures noted in the QAR review recommendations, will afford consumers, and their advisers, stronger protections and further support the delivery of quality advice."