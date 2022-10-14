Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Choice performance test pause in members' best interests: Chant West

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 14 OCT 2022   12:37PM

Chant West has welcomed the proposed pause in the Your Future Your Super (YFYS) performance test, saying it's in the best interest of super fund members.

Chant West general manager Ian Fryer explained there's been several unintended consequences of the proposed test and many funds have been forced to adopt a shorter-term focus to ensure they pass.

"This has often been accompanied by less portfolio diversification to better track the test's benchmarks, and unfortunately this is the time in the cycle that diversification is so critical," he commented.

In addition, Fryer said many Choice products are ill-suited to assessment using the standard benchmarks and believed it would be better to come up with a test that caters to the full breadth of choice investment options.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"The test should include a range of different metrics that provide more information on performance over various periods, risk-adjusted returns over different timeframes and an administration fees metric. This would provide a much fuller picture of overall performance," he said.

Separately, commenting on the Quality of Advice Review's recent proposals paper, Zenith Investment Partners chief executive David Wright said he is not satisfied with Levy's proposal to deregulate general advice.

"As an investment research business, we are supportive of the QAR and its objectives. We remain a strong advocate of the value of quality advice and believe it should be more broadly available to consumers. However, the recommendation to deregulate general advice may have an adverse effect," he said.

Wright explained while the firm does not provide personal advice it still feels the replacement of best interest obligations with obligations to provide 'good advice' may have the unintended consequences of lowering the quality of advice to consumers and the standards of advice across the industry as a whole.

"Those that may not be recognised by consumers are nevertheless important to the integrity of the quality advice standards delivered to the market under the current general advice standards," he said.

Wright pointed out that quality product research and screening for advisers and their clients is a critical market function.

"This will continue to be the case as the supply of product options and manufacturers for investors inevitably expands," he said.

"A regulated approach to investment product and superannuation fund research and delivery, together with the consumer protection measures noted in the QAR review recommendations, will afford consumers, and their advisers, stronger protections and further support the delivery of quality advice."

Read more: Chant WestChoiceFutureDavid WrightIan FryerLevyQuality of Advice ReviewZenith Investment Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UK regulator to inspect advice and guidance rules
Tech providers support QAR SOA proposals
GQG Partners rolls out dividend income fund
No surprise advice industry fears ASIC: Panel
Still work to do on QAR: Levy
Current legislation "wrong way around": Levy
A year of change: Phil Anderson
AFA president positive on industry outlook
AFA Thrive Conference kicks off
The time for change is now: Jones

Editor's Choice

QIC sees changes in private debt, liquid markets

ELIZABETH FRY
There is a new director in QIC's multi-sector private debt team, while Beverley Morris has officially been appointed head of liquid markets group.

Perceived complexity hinders ag allocations

CHLOE WALKER
While it's one of the oldest asset classes in the book, most Australian investors remain underweight and face challenges in allocating towards agriculture, according to iPartners director of capital markets Toby Harpham.

ETF industry drops in value

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia's ETF industry has dropped in value despite seeing positive inflows in September.

Frontier promotes three

ELIZABETH FRY
Frontier's latest round of promotions was good news for three staff waiting to be named either principal consultant or consultant.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Chantal Giles

MANAGING DIRECTOR
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
It was while working in hospitality halfway around the world that BlackRock managing director and head of wealth, Australasia Chantal Giles all but secured her future at the investment giant. Now, almost 20 years later, the hospitality remains - and in more ways than one. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.