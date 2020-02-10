NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Economics
Chief economist update: Lowe puts Australia on high
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  MONDAY, 10 FEB 2020   10:53AM

Drought, bushfires, coronavirus are among the risks Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe nominated when he testified before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on the February 7.

One day later, and Lowe would have included the deluge buffeting New South Wales as I type. Not that it would make any difference to the good governor's optimistic outlook.

Sure, there'll be a short-term slowing, "Our current estimate is that over the December and March quarters, the fires will have reduced Australian GDP growth by around 0.2 percentage points...The drought is also continuing to act as a drag on the economy and is expected to reduce GDP growth by a quarter of a percentage point this year".

But the "rebuilding effort is expected to broadly offset that effect over the rest of this year," allowing the RBA to maintain its growth forecast of "2 3/4 per cent this year and 3 per cent over 2021".

"This expected pick-up in growth is supported by accommodative monetary policy, a new expansion phase in the resources sector, stronger consumer spending and a recovery in dwelling investment later this year. High levels of spending on infrastructure and strong growth in public demand are also helping the economy."

"The outlook is also supported by an expected modest lift in global growth."

"The easing of monetary policy...has also had an effect on the exchange rate, which boosts demand for our exports. So, it is working."

Then again, if easier monetary policy is working, why are many economists and the financial markets factoring in at least one more 25 bps RBA rate cut -- that would take the official cash rate to a fresh record low of 0.50% -- or perhaps two, to 0.25% (which is the RBA's line in the sand).

At this point, it's anybody's guess.

The negative impact of the drought and the bushfires could be worse than the RBA's modelling ... and the coronavirus could linger for longer. Not to mention, a restart of the US-China tariff tit-for-tat. These turn of events would obligate the RBA to cut interest rates -- one or two more, it doesn't matter -- but cut it must.

Or must it?

"In considering this case, we have taken account of the fact that interest rates have already been reduced to a low level and there are long and variable lags in the transmission of monetary policy. The bard also recognises that a balance needs to be struck between the benefits of lower interest rates and the risks associated with having interest rates at very low levels."

"Internationally, there are increasing concerns about the effect of very low interest rates on resource allocation in the economy and their effect on the confidence of some people. Lower interest rates could also encourage more borrowing by households eager to buy residential property at a time when housing debt is already quite high and there is already a strong upswing in housing prices in place. If so, this could increase the risk of problems down the track."

Not to mention, consumer and business confidence are currently lower than their levels before the RBA announced the first of its three interest rate cuts in June last year.

Lowe's hoping for the best but, "in the event that the country did find itself in that position, I would hope that policy options other than monetary policy were also on the country's agenda".

Read more: RBAReserve Bank of AustraliaNew South WalesPhilip Lowe
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Lowe snaps back at critics
TCorp hires former Cbus head
Uncertainty remains for global outlook: TCorp
RBA crushes hopes of Libra launch
Chief economist update: Stock rally heralds 2020 cheer
Chief economist update: Australian economy gently turning which way?
Chief economist update: As low as Lowe will go
RMBS scrutiny could be loosened in US
Chief economist update: The A$ will answer the question of how much more
Is EM an investor's saving grace?
Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something xLxkZHVf