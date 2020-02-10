Chief economist update: Lowe puts Australia on high

Drought, bushfires, coronavirus are among the risks Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe nominated when he testified before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on the February 7.

One day later, and Lowe would have included the deluge buffeting New South Wales as I type. Not that it would make any difference to the good governor's optimistic outlook.

Sure, there'll be a short-term slowing, "Our current estimate is that over the December and March quarters, the fires will have reduced Australian GDP growth by around 0.2 percentage points...The drought is also continuing to act as a drag on the economy and is expected to reduce GDP growth by a quarter of a percentage point this year".

But the "rebuilding effort is expected to broadly offset that effect over the rest of this year," allowing the RBA to maintain its growth forecast of "2 3/4 per cent this year and 3 per cent over 2021".

"This expected pick-up in growth is supported by accommodative monetary policy, a new expansion phase in the resources sector, stronger consumer spending and a recovery in dwelling investment later this year. High levels of spending on infrastructure and strong growth in public demand are also helping the economy."

"The outlook is also supported by an expected modest lift in global growth."

"The easing of monetary policy...has also had an effect on the exchange rate, which boosts demand for our exports. So, it is working."

Then again, if easier monetary policy is working, why are many economists and the financial markets factoring in at least one more 25 bps RBA rate cut -- that would take the official cash rate to a fresh record low of 0.50% -- or perhaps two, to 0.25% (which is the RBA's line in the sand).

At this point, it's anybody's guess.

The negative impact of the drought and the bushfires could be worse than the RBA's modelling ... and the coronavirus could linger for longer. Not to mention, a restart of the US-China tariff tit-for-tat. These turn of events would obligate the RBA to cut interest rates -- one or two more, it doesn't matter -- but cut it must.

Or must it?

"In considering this case, we have taken account of the fact that interest rates have already been reduced to a low level and there are long and variable lags in the transmission of monetary policy. The bard also recognises that a balance needs to be struck between the benefits of lower interest rates and the risks associated with having interest rates at very low levels."

"Internationally, there are increasing concerns about the effect of very low interest rates on resource allocation in the economy and their effect on the confidence of some people. Lower interest rates could also encourage more borrowing by households eager to buy residential property at a time when housing debt is already quite high and there is already a strong upswing in housing prices in place. If so, this could increase the risk of problems down the track."

Not to mention, consumer and business confidence are currently lower than their levels before the RBA announced the first of its three interest rate cuts in June last year.

Lowe's hoping for the best but, "in the event that the country did find itself in that position, I would hope that policy options other than monetary policy were also on the country's agenda".