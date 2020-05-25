Chief economist update: Hong Kong is ours

The COVID-19 pandemic was both a curse and a blessing (for lack of a better word) for China's Politburo.

Social restrictions and lockdowns imposed by the powers-that-be to contain the virus sent the economy plunging 6.8% in the year to the March 2020 quarter ... but it also halted the series of ongoing protests in Hong Kong that began in June last year.

With the spread of the coronavirus under control, and economic indicators - industrial production increased by 3.9% in the year to April after dropping by 13.5% in February; the annual rate of decline in retail spending eased to 7.5% after contracting by a whopping 20.5% in February - and surveys - China's official manufacturing and services PMI rebounded back into expansion territory (above 50) in March and April - central command has moved to prevent a repeat of last year's protests.

At the National People's Congress (NPC) held on May 22, Premier Li Keqiang announced its intent to improve national security in Hong Kong (if it sounds familiar, it is, for this is the same "excuse" US President Trump used when he raised tariffs on steel and aluminium in March 2018).

To wit: "We will establish sound legal systems and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security in the two special administrative regions, and see that the governments of the two regions fulfil their constitutional responsibilities".

The Politburo's trying to put out the still burning embers of the pro-independence fire before it again gets out of control.

It would have been straightforward and fait accompli had it not been for the adverse reaction in the financial markets - the Hang Seng index slumped by 5.6% on the day of the pronouncement and the Hong Kong dollar slipped by 1.5% versus the greenback.

Not if the US can help it. According to Factset: "Tensions over Hong Kong escalated after US senators moved to introduce bill that sanctions Chinese party officials over the new security laws and penalise banks that do business with the entities (WSJ). Trump promised US would address the issue very strongly while State Department said imposing legislation would be met with strong US condemnation."

This puts into question the "phase one" trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

This time, China appears to be in a better bargaining position due to its early success at containing coronavirus infections at the same time that cases of infections and deaths in the US are the highest in the world and continue to climb.

