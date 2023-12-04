Changing retirement landscape needs regulatory framework: Actuaries Institute

The government has been encouraged to create a regulatory framework that empowers superannuation trustees to offer members targeted help, guidance, and advice (HGA) on issues outlined in the Retirement Income Review (RIC).

The Actuaries Institute dialogue paper, Retirement matters, explained that such a framework would include support regarding optimal retirement age, debt management, Age Pension entitlements, retirement income needs, and anticipated future living expenses.

It elaborated that the framework would build on recommendations made during the recent Quality of Advice Review (QAR) to improve the accessibility and affordability of quality financial advice.

The paper said it would also aid in alleviating the challenges faced by superannuation trustees as they balance their responsibilities under the Retirement Income Covenant (RIC) to support members in retirement and navigate the intricate landscape of financial advice regulations.

Actuary Michael Rice said to get the ball rolling, regulation must match the risks from the consumer's perspective.

"For example, with requirements varying depending on whether personal advice is simple or low risk, comprehensive or medium risk, or complex, which is high risk," he said.

"The aim of this framework should be to expand the supply of HGA, making it easier for consumers to obtain the support they need, when needed, and in a format that makes sense to them."

According to Rice, the RIC argues that although guidance of this kind may not strictly fit the definition of regulated financial advice, the criteria for what qualifies as financial advice must be more consistently clear.

"This ambiguity may explain funds' reluctance to offer guidance," he concludes.

Another highlighted concern is the obstacles that super funds encounter in gaining better insights into their members.

The paper explained that many trustees are reluctant to collect too much data from members directly due to concerns they may inadvertently be providing personal financial advice.

In addition, it said that trustees and members have privacy and information security concerns that must be addressed.

"Surely, it should be in members' best financial interests for trustees to know as much as possible about their members to provide the best support possible as they make the difficult transition to retirement," the paper outlined.

Next, it added that innovative regulatory approaches should be considered, including expanding the use of digital tools and technologies.

"While HGA offerings will always require a hybrid approach, we see the role of tools and technologies continuing to evolve, often involving triaging or providing initial guidance and advice before passing the consumer on to a personal advice provider, according to their needs and preferences," it said.

"There is also a role for tools and technologies to support the personal advice provider."

Lastly, the paper recommended being bold in reforming advice, which encompasses exploring the new legislative framework for financial advice.

"This new home would allow a reformed structure and framing to be implemented, less burdened by the drafting styles and ad hoc legislative design choices of the past," it stated.

Joint authors of the paper, former president of the Actuaries Institute Andrew Gale, and independent consultant and adviser Stephen Huppert said, the shift needs to occur to support the risks facing Australians in retirement, the biggest being longevity.

Aside from the framework, the pair recommends the government expand the three pillars of retirement funding: Age Pension, compulsory superannuation, and voluntary savings.

They explained this will better promote additional income sources retirees can draw on, such as salaries and wages from part-time work or accessing income from equity in the family home or other property.

"The big challenge we have is how to best fund incomes in retirement in the future. It's time we gave more attention to additional sources of retirement income, such as part-time work and home equity, which would provide an additional two pillars to our existing three-pillar system," said Gale.

"People are also often after some general guidance about retirement planning rather than comprehensive financial advice, which can be hard to get and expensive. A help guidance and advice framework would make it easier for people to obtain the support they need. This remains a real need even after the QAR report and the government's response to the report."

Meantime, Huppert added, retirement has undergone substantial evolution, and many individuals will opt for non-traditional retirement paths.

"The needs of people who have 20 to 30 years of retirement ahead of them are going to be very different to those who in the past had only a decade or so. It's time to reimagine retirement and get the system up to scratch," he said.

According to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), Australia has approximately four million retirees, and an additional 670,000 individuals plan to retire in the next five years.

Although the average intended retirement age is 65.5 years, many individuals end up retiring much earlier than initially planned, the Actuaries Institute points out.

Gale and Huppert said while financial considerations typically take centre stage when planning for retirement, it's the non-financial considerations that dictate whether one has a good retirement.

They suggest individuals take a holistic approach and remember to plan for their physical and mental health needs and how they will maintain their sense of identity and purpose in life after full-time work.

The Actuaries Institute concluded that Australia should fundamentally rethink its retirement ecosystem, enabling individuals to readily obtain tailored support for planning their futures and financing their lifestyles.