Investment

Challenger overhauls IT, awards mandate

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 13 FEB 2024   12:43PM

Challenger has awarded a mandate to a major professional services firm to overhaul its technological infrastructure.

Accenture has been mandated for seven years to upgrade Challenger's technology that will ultimately affect customers, financial advisers, and institutional clients.

The transformation involves replacing Challenger Life's core annuity registry with global insurance system ALIP (Accenture Life Insurance and Annuity Platform) and providing new customer portals.

The partnership is due to commence in FY25. Challenger expects the new technology will save it $90 million over seven years.

Focusing on broadening its customer reach, Challenger said the partnership will enable it "to improve how it integrates its offering with superannuation funds and platforms, helping to position the business as the retirement partner of choice."

"With an improved service, the speed with which Challenger can bring its innovative offering to market will be significantly improved. By leveraging automation, the program will also generate productivity gains and operating efficiencies," Challenger said.

Also announcing its 2024 half-year results this morning, Challenger's Life business recorded $5.3 billion in revenue, down 4% on the prior corresponding period.

Sales for lifetime annuity, which includes Aware Super's annuity policy valued at $619 million, and Index Plus products hit $1.1 billion, up 190% year on year.

During the period, Challenger also partnered with the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) and TelstraSuper to launch its RetireAccess Lifetime Pension.

Challenger managing director and chief executive Nick Hamilton said Australia is now firmly focused on strengthening the retirement phase of superannuation.

"As more Australians live longer and retire in ever greater numbers, there will be more demand, across more channels for a broader range of retirement income solutions. We will leverage our retirement and investment expertise to capture this opportunity and deliver on our purpose of providing customers with financial security in retirement," he said.

The funds management unit's assets grew 9% to $108 billion thanks to institutional net inflows of $6.5 billion and market performance.

The group's net income rose 9% to $447 million, while its normalised NPAT of $201 million was up 20% year on year.

Aware SuperChallenger LifeCommonwealth Superannuation CorporationNick HamiltonRetireAccess Lifetime PensionTelstraSuper
