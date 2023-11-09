Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Challenger expands strategic relationship with Apollo

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 9 NOV 2023   12:45PM

The group has formed an origination partnership with Apollo Global Management, giving Challenger Life access to private global credit and alternative capabilities.

Building upon its existing partnership, Challenger said the extended agreement grants it direct entry to Apollo's origination network, benefiting both its customer annuity rates and the group's overall returns.

In 2022, Apollo directly originated approximately US$100 billion of assets, primarily senior and secured lending opportunities.

Challenger stated that the partnership will provide it access to origination flows, co-investment prospects, and new investment strategies.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

Under the agreement, Apollo head of Asia Pacific Matthew Michelini will join the Challenger board as a non-executive director, effective immediately.

Michelini is a member of Apollo's leadership team and has played a role in the success of many of Apollo's growth initiatives, including its retirement services company Athene.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

The new board addition will limit Apollo's ability to grow its current 20% stake in Challenger.

According to Challenger, any further purchase will be subject to conditions, including a minimum shareholding requirement of 15% of issued capital and restrictions on acquiring further shares, subject to certain exceptions.

In recent months, Challenger and Apollo entered a distribution agreement under which Fidante distributed the Apollo Aligned Alternatives (AAA) strategy to the Australian market.

Both parties also announced a joint venture to build a non-bank lending platform in Australia and New Zealand in February.

"Challenger is very pleased to have expanded our relationship with Apollo. We share a common ambition to meet the significant and growing need to provide retirement income solutions to more Australians," said Challenger chief executive Nick Hamilton.

"Our new origination partnership will provide greater access to investment opportunities and support returns for both our customers and shareholders as we focus on growing our core retirement and investment businesses. We look forward to continuing to work together to deliver on the growth opportunity ahead."

Challenger chair Duncan West added that the companies' retirement services divisions share a common mission "to provide customers with financial security for a better retirement", adding that he's delighted with the board addition.

"His international experience in both retirement and asset management will be highly valuable and further strengthen the skills and capability across our Board as we look to grow shareholder value," he said.

Michelini added Apollo has dedicated 15 years to developing the expertise necessary for directly sourcing secure yield assets to deliver long-dated guarantees to retirees.

"We look forward to bringing these capabilities to the strategic partnership with Challenger with the shared mission of providing attractive retirement income solutions to more Australians," he said.

Separately, Challenger also welcomed Lisa Gray to the board as a non-executive director.

Challenger reported that Gray currently holds positions on the ING Bank board as chair of the risk committee and at Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC), where she is responsible for overseeing the people and remuneration committee.

Read more: BoardChallenger LifeApollo Global ManagementMatthew MicheliniLisa GrayApollo Aligned AlternativesAtheneDuncan WestFidanteFunds Management CorporationING BankNick Hamilton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

TelstraSuper launches retirement product
Challenger posts record annuity sales
Challenger Life books record annuity sales
Aware Super, Challenger partner for DB solution
Challenger settles real estate unit divestment
Fidante partners with Proterra Asia
Challenger real estate arm price tag drops
Challenger reports strong retail annuity sales
Challenger to sell $3.4bn real estate arm
Challenger launches $250m unsecured note offer

Editor's Choice

Challenger duo joins Allianz Retire+

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Allianz Retire+ has appointed two Challenger executives to the newly created role of head of group retirement solutions, client delivery.

More than $17m paid in CFD-related remediation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
More than $17.4 million has been made in compensation payments to retail clients affected by legal breaches by eight retail OTC derivative issuers, $13 million of which was paid by Binance alone.

Magellan cops first strike for remuneration

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
Almost 60% of Magellan Financial Group's shareholders rejected the company's remuneration report at yesterday's annual meeting, registering a first strike.

Large Australian corporations pay record tax: ATO

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:52PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has disclosed that a record-breaking $83.8 billion was paid in income tax by large corporations for the 2021-22 financial year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
13-14

11th iPARM Australia- Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk Management 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.