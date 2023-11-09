Challenger expands strategic relationship with Apollo

The group has formed an origination partnership with Apollo Global Management, giving Challenger Life access to private global credit and alternative capabilities.

Building upon its existing partnership, Challenger said the extended agreement grants it direct entry to Apollo's origination network, benefiting both its customer annuity rates and the group's overall returns.

In 2022, Apollo directly originated approximately US$100 billion of assets, primarily senior and secured lending opportunities.

Challenger stated that the partnership will provide it access to origination flows, co-investment prospects, and new investment strategies.

Under the agreement, Apollo head of Asia Pacific Matthew Michelini will join the Challenger board as a non-executive director, effective immediately.

Michelini is a member of Apollo's leadership team and has played a role in the success of many of Apollo's growth initiatives, including its retirement services company Athene.

The new board addition will limit Apollo's ability to grow its current 20% stake in Challenger.

According to Challenger, any further purchase will be subject to conditions, including a minimum shareholding requirement of 15% of issued capital and restrictions on acquiring further shares, subject to certain exceptions.

In recent months, Challenger and Apollo entered a distribution agreement under which Fidante distributed the Apollo Aligned Alternatives (AAA) strategy to the Australian market.

Both parties also announced a joint venture to build a non-bank lending platform in Australia and New Zealand in February.

"Challenger is very pleased to have expanded our relationship with Apollo. We share a common ambition to meet the significant and growing need to provide retirement income solutions to more Australians," said Challenger chief executive Nick Hamilton.

"Our new origination partnership will provide greater access to investment opportunities and support returns for both our customers and shareholders as we focus on growing our core retirement and investment businesses. We look forward to continuing to work together to deliver on the growth opportunity ahead."

Challenger chair Duncan West added that the companies' retirement services divisions share a common mission "to provide customers with financial security for a better retirement", adding that he's delighted with the board addition.

"His international experience in both retirement and asset management will be highly valuable and further strengthen the skills and capability across our Board as we look to grow shareholder value," he said.

Michelini added Apollo has dedicated 15 years to developing the expertise necessary for directly sourcing secure yield assets to deliver long-dated guarantees to retirees.

"We look forward to bringing these capabilities to the strategic partnership with Challenger with the shared mission of providing attractive retirement income solutions to more Australians," he said.

Separately, Challenger also welcomed Lisa Gray to the board as a non-executive director.

Challenger reported that Gray currently holds positions on the ING Bank board as chair of the risk committee and at Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC), where she is responsible for overseeing the people and remuneration committee.