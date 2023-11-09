Challenger duo joins Allianz Retire+

Allianz Retire+ has appointed two Challenger executives to the newly created role of head of group retirement solutions, client delivery.

Catherine van der Veen and Lucy Foster will share the position, managing client relationships, onboarding key partners, and overseeing new clients within the business' institutional division.

They have a long history of sharing roles, dating back to 2016 when they were joint general manager of strategic projects, wealth management for two years.

From there they were chief executive and managing director of Generation Life for two years.

Most recently, van der Veen and Foster served as joint general manager, customer strategy and experience - a role they were appointed to in February 2020.

Allianz Australia Life Insurance chief executive Adrian Stewart said he is thrilled to have van der Veen and Foster join the leadership team.

"Catherine and Lucy bring an enormous wealth of insight and value to the team, and we are especially excited to welcome them in a role sharing capacity, which they have successfully managed over the past seven years," he said.

"They both have a demonstrated track record of developing successful strategies for client focused outcomes and have a deep understanding of the retirement landscape and the challenges facing retirees. This thinking is critical for Allianz Retire+ as we continue to grow following the launch of AGILE this year.

"With a strong background partnering with superfunds, Lucy and Catherine understand the importance of members best interests, trustee obligations, technology and operational pathways, and regulatory considerations. All of which are essential moving into 2024."