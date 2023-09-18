CFA Institute launches private markets, alternatives certificate

The CFA Institute has launched a private markets and alternative investments certificate to Australian investment professionals.

The private markets and alternatives investment certificate is suitable for those aspiring to roles at general partner firms, current investors or asset managers looking to diversify their portfolios, and consultants working with general or limited partner firms.

The self-paced online certificate consists of courses covering private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, commodities, and hedge funds. The program starts with an introductory course and progresses through specialised modules in each asset class.

CFA Institute head of certificate management Richard Fernard said the private markets and alternative investments certificate acknowledges "increasingly important" investment specialism.

"The private markets and alternative investments certificate offers strong foundational learning and practical content providing candidates with increased confidence and enhanced credibility," he said.

"The course aims to develop a learner's ability to think critically, ask insightful questions, and innovate within the private markets and alternative investments space, introducing foundational concepts, tools, and techniques needed to open doors, further their careers, and benefit clients."

Fernard also flagged that the CFA Institute has plans to roll out additional advanced certificates that will equip learners with more skills.

CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll said Australian investment professionals would greatly benefit from the courses given the rising importance of alternative assets in institutional investors' portfolios.

"With the growing importance of alternative assets, particularly in the portfolios of Australian superannuation funds, this course will provide essential training for financial professionals who are working, or interested in working, in private markets and alternative investments," she said.

"This certificate will allow them to gain a broader understanding of the broad range of alternative assets and their benefit for investors' portfolios."