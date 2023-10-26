Newspaper icon
CFA final exam pass rate declines

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 26 OCT 2023   12:36PM

Of the 16,035 candidates who sat for the Level III CFA exam in August, just under half (47%) passed.

This is below the 48% and 49% pass rate for those who sat the Level III exam this past February and August of last year, respectively.

It is also lower than the 10-year average pass rate of 52%. However, it was higher than the historically low pass rate of 42% in 2021.

CFA managing director, education at CFA Institute Chris Wiese said that the CFA Program is a tough undertaking and is pleased that the August Level III pass rate continues to be in line with recent pass rate trends.

"I congratulate everyone who passed, many of whom faced disrupted study schedules through unprecedented times along the three-exam journey," Wiese said.

"For candidates who did not make the cut this time around, I encourage you to regroup, stay focused, and take advantage of all the learning tools and modules freely available to you through your CFA Program registration."

CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll also congratulated all the successful Level III candidates in Australia.

"Building a career in the investment industry requires continual learning to ensure professionals adapt to changes in the industry, such as the introduction of new technologies," Carroll said.

"The types of skills required for investment teams, which include the majority of CFA charterholders, will remain predominantly investment skills."

Successful Level III candidates may now be eligible to convert their exam success to become holders of the CFA charter.

Carroll said that being a CFA charterholder can help professionals move ahead of their peers with professional education in essential areas such as financial markets functioning, how to embrace technology and ethical decision-making, which is crucial to maintaining trust in the investment industry.

"We are also pleased to welcome nearly 300 new charterholders in Australia in the past year as our membership continues to grow as more candidates invest in their education to realise their career potential," Carroll said.

For future Level III candidates, the CFA Institute has also released a new specialist pathway.

Beginning in May 2024, candidates registering for their Level III CFA Program exam will be able to select from three specialist pathways: portfolio management (the traditional version of CFA Level III), private markets, and private wealth.

Weise said the specialist pathway recognises that CFA candidates and charterholders work in a wide variety of roles across the industry.

For example, the portfolio management pathway will offer the classic CFA Program study experience, and the private markets and private wealth pathways support candidates seeking additional knowledge in these growing areas of the investment ecosystem.

"It's worth noting that around 70% of the learning content will be common across all three pathways with precisely the same exam performance calibration," Weise said.

The first specialist pathway CFA Program Level III exams will take place in February 2025.

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper launches retirement product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TelstraSuper is now offering guaranteed income for life through a new retirement product it's partnered with Challenger on.

Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp

ANDREW MCKEAN
Russell Investments has devised a series of executive appointments to bolster the firm's expansion efforts across the APAC region.

ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator's bid to run an expanded case against Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney was rejected by the Federal Court yesterday, with the judge saying fresh claims brought by ASIC would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

Alternative assets are the way forward: Forum

CASSANDRA BALDINI
While traditional equities and bonds still have a place in portfolios, an effective strategy for balancing portfolio volatility and generating yield involves incorporating alternative investments, says abrdn investment director Raf Choudhury.

