Centuria REIT valuation dives $124m

Centuria REIT valuation dives $124mBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 12 JAN 2024 12:44PM
About $124 million has been shaved off the value of Centuria's Office REIT.
Conducting its half-year external valuations, Centuria Office REIT had 12 of its 22 investment properties - about 49% by value - reviewed as at 2023 end.
It said the result was a like-for-like decrease of about $124 million on prior book values, or a decline of 5.6%. Meanwhile, the weighted average capitalisation rate across the portfolio grew 26 basis points from June to December end, coming in at 6.26%.
As at 30 June 2023, the total book value was $2.23 billion.
The remainder of the portfolio was valued as at 30 June 2023, at which time the valuation was cut by $102 million or 4.4%. Since, the REIT has agreed to several divestments, including in Robina, Queensland and Canberra.
Commenting on today's valuations, COF fund manager and Centuria head of office Grant Nichols said: "COF is a portfolio of well positioned, affordable office accommodation, which continues to attract high-quality tenants, including government, ASX-listed and multinational corporations."
"The geographically diversified portfolio provides a staggered lease expiry profile underpinned by strong tenant covenants. Importantly, COF continues to maintain high portfolio occupancy."
