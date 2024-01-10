Centuria buys greenhouse farm

Centuria Capital Group is ramping up its agricultural portfolio with the acquisition of a $21.5 million greenhouse farm.

The Centuria Agriculture Fund (CAF) is the new owner of the facility operated by hydroponic vegetable producer P'Petual Holdings.

The greenhouse and glasshouse facility is in the Adelaide Plains, South Australia. It sits on 59-hectares producing tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, and capsicums, and is fitted with onsite energy, fertigation, and reverse osmosis infrastructure.

Now with four major assets, the latest acquisition brings CAF's portfolio to $351 million.

Last March, CAF purchased a $70 million tomato farm, which is also located in South Australia.

Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said: "The Adelaide Plains acquisition is aligned with CAF's investment strategy to acquire high-quality agricultural assets, leased to reputable operators with strong ESG credentials and in higher revenue producing sectors such as protected cropping."

Huljich added that the asset includes a development application approval for an additional four-hectare glasshouse, providing a value-add opportunity to further enhance CAF's size and footprint in the agricultural real estate sector.

CAF launched in June 2022 with an initial $177 million investment in a glasshouse located in Warragul, Victoria.

In the year to June 2023, Centuria's total assets under management inched to $21 billion from $20.6 billion in the year prior.

Revenue grew 23% to $370.1 million, while statutory net profit hit $105.9 million following a massive loss of $38 million in the prior corresponding period.