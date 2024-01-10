Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Centuria buys greenhouse farm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JAN 2024   12:27PM

Centuria Capital Group is ramping up its agricultural portfolio with the acquisition of a $21.5 million greenhouse farm.

The Centuria Agriculture Fund (CAF) is the new owner of the facility operated by hydroponic vegetable producer P'Petual Holdings.

The greenhouse and glasshouse facility is in the Adelaide Plains, South Australia. It sits on 59-hectares producing tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, and capsicums, and is fitted with onsite energy, fertigation, and reverse osmosis infrastructure.

Now with four major assets, the latest acquisition brings CAF's portfolio to $351 million.

Last March, CAF purchased a $70 million tomato farm, which is also located in South Australia.

Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said: "The Adelaide Plains acquisition is aligned with CAF's investment strategy to acquire high-quality agricultural assets, leased to reputable operators with strong ESG credentials and in higher revenue producing sectors such as protected cropping."

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

Huljich added that the asset includes a development application approval for an additional four-hectare glasshouse, providing a value-add opportunity to further enhance CAF's size and footprint in the agricultural real estate sector.

CAF launched in June 2022 with an initial $177 million investment in a glasshouse located in Warragul, Victoria.

In the year to June 2023, Centuria's total assets under management inched to $21 billion from $20.6 billion in the year prior.

Revenue grew 23% to $370.1 million, while statutory net profit hit $105.9 million following a massive loss of $38 million in the prior corresponding period.

Read more: CAFCenturia Capital GroupAdelaide PlainsJason HuljichCenturia Agriculture FundP'Petual Holdings
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ClearView offloads chunk of Centrepoint Alliance stake
Centuria wins $500m mandate
Centuria adds to glasshouse portfolio
Centuria buys $70m tomato farm
Centuria, Morgan Stanley launch $181m partnership
MA Financial secures $70m for property fund
Centuria launches new unlisted industrial fund
Primewest rebrands to Centuria
Centuria, MA Financial buy $223m tower
Centuria sets up new agriculture fund

Editor's Choice

Stake names new chief executive

KARREN VERGARA
A former BlackRock executive will take the helm at Stake as the trading platform's co-founder Matt Leibowitz steps down from the post.

Bitcoin ETFs reach US$4.6bn in trading volume on launch day

ANDREW MCKEAN
On their debut day, spot bitcoin ETFs recorded a total trading volume of over US$4.6 billion, after being approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Pinnacle collects large performance fees, writes down OpenInvest

KARREN VERGARA
While its affiliates delivered $41.9 million in performance fees, Pinnacle Investment Management said several detractors, such as a write down of OpenInvest, could dampen its half-year results.

Centuria REIT valuation dives $124m

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About $124 million has been shaved off the value of Centuria's Office REIT.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.