Centuria adds to glasshouse portfolio

Centuria Capital Group has secured a 20-hectare tomato glasshouse facility in New South Wales on behalf of its agriculture fund from an unnamed family office.

The transaction is CAF's third off-market glasshouse acquisition in just over six months, taking the total size of its glasshouses under management to 74-hectares under-glass, worth $323 million. It comes with a 15-year lease to Costa Group.

It increases Centuria's total agricultural assets under management (AUM) to $500 million.

In addition to the 20-hectare glasshouse, located in 40km north of Armidale, the asset includes a one-acre nursery, 65 megalitre dam, packing and distribution sheds and cool rooms.

"In recent years, the pandemic and other climatic and geopolitical events have highlighted the importance of food security and access to non-discretionary fresh produce," Centuria head of agriculture Andrew Tout said.

"Australia is also reputed for being a 'clean and green' producer of high-quality agricultural products and demand for Australian grown fresh food and other quality agricultural products is forecast to increase materially over the next 10 years, driven by middle class population and income growth in both local and offshore markets."

Meanwhile, Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said the group has expressed its intention to strategically grow its platform across alternative real estate sectors, including agriculture.

"We believe strong demand fundamentals will drive continued investor interest in agricultural real estate and Centuria will continue to seek high quality assets, leased to reputable operators with strong sustainability credentials in high revenue producing sectors such as protected cropping," he said.

In December last year, CAF secured a South Australian glasshouse tomato farm for $70 million in an off-market transaction.

"We have developed a healthy acquisition pipeline of assets which suit the CAF investment profile and expect total agriculture AUM to exceed $600 million during FY23 and continue to grow rapidly in FY24," Hulijch said.