Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Centuria adds to glasshouse portfolio

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 7 MAR 2023   12:41PM

Centuria Capital Group has secured a 20-hectare tomato glasshouse facility in New South Wales on behalf of its agriculture fund from an unnamed family office.

The transaction is CAF's third off-market glasshouse acquisition in just over six months, taking the total size of its glasshouses under management to 74-hectares under-glass, worth $323 million. It comes with a 15-year lease to Costa Group.

It increases Centuria's total agricultural assets under management (AUM) to $500 million.

In addition to the 20-hectare glasshouse, located in 40km north of Armidale, the asset includes a one-acre nursery, 65 megalitre dam, packing and distribution sheds and cool rooms.

"In recent years, the pandemic and other climatic and geopolitical events have highlighted the importance of food security and access to non-discretionary fresh produce," Centuria head of agriculture Andrew Tout said.

"Australia is also reputed for being a 'clean and green' producer of high-quality agricultural products and demand for Australian grown fresh food and other quality agricultural products is forecast to increase materially over the next 10 years, driven by middle class population and income growth in both local and offshore markets."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Meanwhile, Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich said the group has expressed its intention to strategically grow its platform across alternative real estate sectors, including agriculture.

"We believe strong demand fundamentals will drive continued investor interest in agricultural real estate and Centuria will continue to seek high quality assets, leased to reputable operators with strong sustainability credentials in high revenue producing sectors such as protected cropping," he said.

In December last year, CAF secured a South Australian glasshouse tomato farm for $70 million in an off-market transaction.

"We have developed a healthy acquisition pipeline of assets which suit the CAF investment profile and expect total agriculture AUM to exceed $600 million during FY23 and continue to grow rapidly in FY24," Hulijch said.

Read more: AustraliaCAFCenturia Capital GroupNew South WalesAndrew ToutArmidaleHulijchJason Huljich
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Unity kicks off capital raise
AustralianSuper invests in build-to-rent-to-own affordable housing
Super on PPL a drop in the ocean
Advice firm launches Sharia-compliant platform
Chalmers' promise to end super wars foiled by criticism
Super tax break crackdown to hit $410bn in savings
What "wealthy" means to Australians: AMP
New front in super wars, stability at risk: Opposition
Betashares A200 fees drop
Fund selectors insulating portfolios, embrace active management: Natixis IM

Editor's Choice

QAR does not "trash" FoFA: Anderson

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:43PM
The Quality of Advice Review's final report (QAR) does not "trash" or go against the Future of Financial Advice (FoFA) reforms, says Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) chief executive Philip Anderson.

Airlie founder to step down, successor named

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The founder of Airlie Funds Management will retire in mid-2023 after spending more than 30 years in the industry.

AustralianSuper invests in build-to-rent-to-own affordable housing

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:17PM
AustralianSuper has partnered with Assemble to invest in affordable housing via a build-to-rent-to-own model, addressing Australia's housing crisis.

TIP Group to acquire advice firm

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:45PM
Teaminvest Private Group (TIP) has announced its plan to acquire financial advice firm Enva Group for up to $2.5 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Lena Ridley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PROFILE FINANCIAL SERVICES PTY LTD
Profile Financial Services chief executive Lena Ridley is focused on driving change and transforming the business as it steps into a new era. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.