NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Centuria acquires stake in Bass Capital
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 22 APR 2021   12:32PM

Centuria Capital Group will pay $24 million for a 50% stake in the real estate debt manager, founded five years ago by former UBS and Wingate investors.

Bass Capital has about 300 high-net-worth investor clients and provides real estate secured non-bank finance for development projects, bridge finance and residual stock.

It has $270 million committed loan book, a $107 million open-ended debt fund and over $300 million plus in pipeline opportunities, according to Centuria.

Centuria will pay $24 million for the initial 50% stake in Bass. It also has the option to acquire the remaining 50% in five years.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

Bass Capital's founding partners Giles Borten and Nicholas Goh will continue to lead the joint venture. Borten is a former UBS European head of leveraged finance and debt capital markets while Goh is a former managing director of Wingate and Gresham Partners.

"For the past three years we have partnered with Bass Capital across a number of lending opportunities and have confidence in the team's abilities and its business model," said Centuria joint chief executive Jason Huljich.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

"Our investment in this platform is an opportunity to capitalise on strong demand from our high-net-worth investors for debt products, as they seek a diversified investment risk profile."

The transaction was funded via Centuria's balance sheet. It expects the joint venture to be accretive to earnings for FY22.

Bass Capital was established in 2016. Average internal rate of return across its 42 short-term debt funds (terms between six and 36 months) has been more than 12% p.a., according to Centuria.

"This investment brings a new business line to Centuria, which helps expand our unlisted platform, diversify our recurring revenues and provides further investment opportunities to our investor clients," Borten and Goh said in a joint statement.

Centuria has about $10.5 billion in asserts under management.

On April 19, it entered a bid implementation deed with PrimeWest Group (ASX: PWG) to acquire PWG in an off-market takeover.

Read more: Bass CapitalCenturia Capital GroupGiles BortenNicholas GohGresham PartnersJason HuljichPrimeWest Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Centuria to merge with Primewest
Centuria spends big ahead of fund launch
Centuria launches takeover bid
Madison sale confirmed
Centuria crosses Tasman, acquires stake in NZ manager
Centuria opens new office, appoints GM
Listed fund manager plots expansion
Pendal family office lead moves to boutique
New leadership for fund manager
Centuria acquires fund manager
Editor's Choice
Inflows slow at AMP North
KANIKA SOOD
AMP's North platform saw $400 million less in inflows in the three months to March compared to the same time last year, as financial adviser activity fell.
Perennial establishes ESG boutique
RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Perennial Partners has spun its ESG team and flagship ESG fund into a separate boutique investment business.
Centuria acquires stake in Bass Capital
KANIKA SOOD
Centuria Capital Group will pay $24 million for a 50% stake in the real estate debt manager, founded five years ago by former UBS and Wingate investors.
MSCI launches life sciences indices
KARREN VERGARA
MSCI is launching a set of indices that target megatrends and innovation in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Ian McDermott
Principal Lawyer/ Director
imac legal & compliance
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Michael Pennisi
Chief Executive Officer
QSuper
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicolas Hamilton
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, FUNDS MANAGEMENT
CHALLENGER LIMITED
As Challenger's chief executive of funds management, Nick Hamilton is responsible for the $91 billion business that generates about 25% of the company's net profits - but it hasn't always been smooth sailing. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.