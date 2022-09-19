Cbus expands investment team

Five new roles have been added to the industry fund's investments division, including hires from Commonwealth Super Corporation and MLC.

Cbus said the appointments are part of the continued expansion of its internal investment capabilities. They include that of Anna Weickart to the role of senior manager, equities manager research. She was previously senior portfolio manager, equities.

Cbus said the new role is important and has been created to manage its expanding equities manager research program. Weickart will also continue to be the portfolio manager of Cbus' climate change portfolio, the fund added.

As a result of Weickart's promotion, Myooran Mahalingam has been appointed senior portfolio manager, global equities portfolio construction. In this role he has lead responsibility for the portfolio construction of the global equities and emerging markets equities portfolios.

Mahalingam is currently a global equities and listed property portfolio manager at MLC, a role he's held for more than nine years. In total, he's spent the last 21 years at MLC in a variety of roles. He will commence in the new role in November.

Adrian Dark has joined the property team as an associate director, overseeing the existing portfolio and looking for new investment opportunities. He joins from Citi Research where he was director, head of property.

Dark was with Citi for more than 12 years and also has experience with Credit Suisse. He joined Cbus last month.

Ashleigh Baxter is now investment manager, direct debt. She joined in August from NAB where she was most recently associate director, debt markets. She also has experience at Macquarie Capital and EY.

Baxter is focused on managing existing debt transactions and sourcing new debt deals for the internal Cbus Direct Debt portfolio, which now totals $1 billion.

Finally, Jonathan Meagher has been appointed as a senior analyst in the infrastructure team. He is focused on both transactional activities and asset management functions, Cbus said.

Meagher commenced in the new role last month, having finished up with Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation where he was an investment analyst, private markets for close to three years. He previously spent four years with HSBC's infrastructure and real estate group and, with a background in engineering, has also held roles with Laing O'Rourke and construction company SMEC.

"The roles support our internalisation and total portfolio approach," deputy chief investment officer Brett Chatfield explained.

"Our members continue to benefit from our investments internalisation program which exceeds expectations and continues to reduce our investment costs."