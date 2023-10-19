Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Cbus appoints new head of infrastructure

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 19 OCT 2023   12:48PM

Cbus has welcomed a new head of infrastructure, following Alexandra Campbell's promotion to head of private markets and deputy chief investment officer.

The $85 billion industry fund appointed Jordan Kraiten, who brings over a decade of experience from his previous role as head of infrastructure at Hostplus, and prior to that, served as a senior manager at Macquarie Bank.

Campbell said that Kraiten's appointment is pivotal for the investment team, as he will leverage his extensive experience in infrastructure management to the benefit of the fund's 900,000 members.

"Jordan is highly respected across the infrastructure sector having built a diversified portfolio of quality assets that have delivered strong results for Hostplus members throughout his tenure," she said.

Earlier this year, Cbus unveiled a new five-year investment strategy focused on entering into larger-scale partnerships for major deals while aiming to internalise 50% of assets.

This new direction is a continuation of its successful previous five-year strategy, which expanded internal asset management from 9% to 38% as of June 2022 and resulted in $512 million in total investment fee savings.

"It's an exciting time at Cbus following the release of our new five-year investment strategy, which continues to focus on driving strong long-term performance," Campbell said.

"With the strategic aim of managing over 50% of our assets internally, Jordan's appointment provides a dedicated resource to lead our high calibre infrastructure team as we optimise the portfolio and drive greater value from both new and existing assets, both locally and globally."

In September, Cbus bolstered its "refreshed strategy" with a series of leadership appointments.

Alexandra West stepped into an expanded role as chief strategy officer, adding responsibilities for overall enterprise strategy, positioning, and public affairs to her existing focus on investments.

Natalie Hannemann assumed the role of chief transformation officer, with a focus on achieving "operational excellence" and driving efficiency across the fund.

Taking the mantle of chief operating officer, Nancy Day oversees critical support functions within Cbus, ranging from investment enablement and finance to technology.

Justine Hartman was elevated to the role of chief people officer.

At the time, Cbus chief executive Kristian Fok commented: "The new roles and a re-invigorated business unit model will support the fund's future development, so Cbus is always the organisation we want and need to be for our members."

"We need to continue to be on the front foot about how we evolve Cbus, aligning our operational capabilities so we can set ourselves up for future growth and continued long term investment performance, and have a strategic focus on the way we work."

According to Rainmaker Information, Cbus' MySuper default investment option delivered an annualised return of 7.8% over a 10-year period ending August 31, ranking it 10th out of 40 evaluated workplace superannuation products.

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

