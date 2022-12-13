Cboe Australia, XTB launch retail corporate bonds

Cboe Australia has added exchange-traded corporate bond products (XTBs) to its Cboe Funds platform.

The new range of XBTs commenced trading on Cboe Australia today and will provide retail investors with access to corporate bonds from Aurizon Bank of Queensland (BOQ), Coles, and Qantas.

Cboe Australia said the asset class is important but is "often overlooked" and unlike bonds in the wholesale market, XTBs have no minimum investment.

It added XTBs provide investors with a known income stream and defined maturity date, by replicating the characteristics and experience of holding the underlying bond.

Cboe Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said the firm is excited to bring its first exchange-traded bond products to market.

"Investors are looking for opportunities to take advantage of the relatively high yields on offer from corporate bonds at the moment, and we're pleased to be able to expand that access to retail investors," he commented.

Cboe Australia said yesterday the XTB yields were; Aurizon 6.24%, Qantas 6.08%, Coles 4.89% and BOQ 4.49%.

XTB head of distribution Michael Rockliff said with yields at the higher end of its range, the new XTBs offer a choice of mid-term or longer-term investment horizons.

"XTBs allow investors to lock in a known return before they invest - a characteristic intrinsic to fixed income investing, but otherwise difficult to achieve through other exchange-traded instruments."