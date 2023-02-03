Newspaper icon
CareSuper appoints head of equities

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 3 FEB 2023   12:43PM

After 15 years at Victorian Funds Management Corporation, Gary Wong has left to join CareSuper as head of equities.

Wong has extensive experience in portfolio management and investment research, and he will have responsibility for the fund's Australian and global equity portfolios.

Before his career with the Victorian government investment manager, Wong held positions at ABN Amro and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Earlier, he worked at the corporate watchdog for five years as a senior analyst.

CareSuper chief investment officer Suzanne Branton commented: ''We are delighted to have Gary join us, and his hire marks an important step in the continued growth of our investment team."

"As a highly experienced investment professional, Gary will help strengthen the quality of our investment decision-making as the team extends CareSuper's strong track record into the future."

Meanwhile, VFMC has promoted Amy Li to the role of assistant portfolio manager, covering strategy and asset allocation.

