Economics

Capital raisings remain possible: MinterEllison

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 22 AUG 2022   12:19PM

While headwinds are challenging capital markets globally, MinterEllison's latest report suggests that the Australian market remains resilient.

The report reflects the viewpoints of a group of capital markets experts, as they discussed trends and the outlook ahead for equity capital markets at a recent MinterEllison roundtable in Sydney.

Alongside MinterEllison capital markets partners Daniel Scotti, James Hutton and Nicole Sloggett, the group comprised ASX acting group executive listings Blair Beaton, NobleOak Life chief executive Anthony Brown, Rothschild & Co managing director Stuart Dettman, MA Moelis managing director Amelia Hill, Next Capital partner Bing Jiang, Pinnacle Investment Management general counsel Calvin Kwok, Wilsons director Will Lawrence, Metrics Credit Partners managing director Andrew Lockhart, Brookfield Asset Management managing director Michael Ryan and IDP Education non-executive director Greg West.

According to the report, the speakers expressed longer-term confidence in the Australian market's distinctive ability to rebound.

"The roundtable participants noted that while fundraising had become more difficult, it was a reflection of the cyclicality of markets and prevailing macroeconomic conditions," it said.

"In fact, investor support for recent raisings indicates that quality businesses will continue to raise funds. This bodes well for a broad-based recovery once sentiments turns."

The report stated that other reasons for optimism include a broadly benign regulatory environment and the need for superannuation funds to invest their ever-increasing capital base.

"Despite volatile macroeconomic conditions, successful capital raisings are still taking place in the market, though for many, the tactics and approaches have changed since this time last year," Scotti said.

"For now, the general observation seems to be that companies are waiting for volatility to settle before resuming activity."

Meanwhile, Hill observed that because cycles shift quickly, a period of "consolidation and digestion" is inevitable after any shock.

"It took one to two years for the IPO market to rebound after the GFC. Even in March 2020, following the initial market dislocation caused by COVID-19, we were all tearing up our IPO pipelines and shutting up shop for the year," she said.

"Yet once governments had acted to stabilise the economy following lockdowns, investor education roadshows recommenced two months later."

For Lawrence, "it's a momentum game."

"Once equity market conditions stabilise and some initial IPOs are successfully executed and trade well, institutional managers will make returns and investors will get confident in the IPO market again," he said.

Read more: MinterEllisonAmelia HillDaniel ScottiWill LawrenceAndrew LockhartAnthony BrownBing JiangBlair BeatonBrookfield Asset ManagementCalvin KwokGreg WestIDP EducationJames HuttonMA MoelisMetrics Credit PartnersMichael RyanNext CapitalNicole SloggettNobleOak LifePinnacle Investment ManagementRothschildStuart DettmanWilsons
