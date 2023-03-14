CALI hires policy director from FPA

The Council of Australian Life Insurers has welcomed the former policy head of the Financial Planning Association of Australia to its leadership ranks.

Ben Marshan will join CALI on March 27 as director of policy and industry affairs, following an announcement last week that he is taking a small break after finishing up with the FPA.

Marshan joined the FPA in 2015 as a manager for professional standards and advocacy and moved into several senior roles over the years.

"At the FPA members have shared a lot of frustrations with the cost and time of advice delivery and the profession - and outside SOAs/FDS/OFA which we have tried to provide novel, efficient, engaging, profit driving solutions for - the other area which has most concerned members is an inability to support clients with life insurance strategy and implementation," Marshan wrote on his LinkedIn page.

"So when the opportunity arose to help more Australians get access to critical life insurance benefits - and work with Christine Cupitt again - it was an opportunity I couldn't say no to."

He joins Michael Johnston, who will serve as director of policy and advocacy. Johnston spent over nine years at Westpac, his most recent roles being the head of government affairs and managing the bank's reputation as the head of the Royal Commission between 2018 and 2021.

CALI launched in late 2022, appointing Cupitt in October to take the reins of the fledgling organisation, which aims to be the progressive voice for life insurance in Australia.

Cupitt spent eight years at the Australian Banking Association (ABA) where she held various roles, most recently as the chief of policy and strategy.

Marshan and Johnston join Keely O'Brien, the general manager of corporate affairs and strategy, on the executive team.

AIA Australia, Challenger, ClearView, General Reinsurance Life, Hannover Re, Integrity Life, MetLife Australia, MLC Life and Zurich are some of CALI's members.