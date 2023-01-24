Newspaper icon
Investment

Calastone reports sharp managed fund flow declines in 2022

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 24 JAN 2023   12:31PM

According to Calastone's Fund Flow Index, Australian investors significantly reduced their investments in managed funds in 2022.

The index showed a sharp decline in inflows across all asset classes, with the biggest drop coming from fixed income funds.

Fixed income fund inflows decreased dramatically, shrinking by 95% to $562 million.

Rising inflation and delayed actions by central banks in Australia and globally led to a decrease in the prices of corporate and government bonds, Calastone said.

Following the bond market rout, Calastone managing director of Australia and New Zealand Teresa Walker stated that yields on fixed income funds are now more attractive. Moreover, investors have begun to hope that the interest rate tightening cycle may be nearing its peak both in Australia and internationally.

However, Walker warned that there's still significant uncertainty regarding future interest rates and global economic growth.

Equity fund inflows also decreased dramatically, falling by 62% to $5.74 billion.

Calastone attributed the lacklustre inflows to a decrease in buyers, with orders dropping by 15%, rather than an increase in selling. The global funds network added that declining net inflows indicated a greater level of uncertainty among investors regarding the direction of equity markets in 2022.

ESG equity funds were called a relative bright spot amid the overall decline of investments, with net inflows falling by less than 20% compared to almost 75% for non-ESG counterparts.

Australian investors added $2.4 billion to their ESG holdings, making up 40% of the total equity fund inflows for the year. Global ESG funds were the most popular category.

Meanwhile, the inflows to property funds fell by 78% in 2022, reflecting the cooling effect on property values and expected rental demand from higher interest rates.

Mixed asset inflows also fell by over 60%.

Walker concluded that the re-pricing of asset values in the last year due to the higher interest rate environment and the potential future impact on corporate profits, will be crucial factors in determining investor sentiment towards equity funds.

