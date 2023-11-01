Calastone appoints new local head

Global funds network Calastone has internally promoted an executive to serve as the new head of its Australian and New Zealand operations.

Effective today, Marsha Lee will succeed Teresa Walker, who stepped back from the business at the end of October.

Lee, who's based in Sydney, is tasked with overseeing Calastone's regional growth.

According to the company, she'll leverage her deep understanding of the "pain points and aspirations" facing firms that support and shape the managed funds sector.

Lee joined Calastone in 2017 after 12 years of experience in custody securities and funds settlement roles at Westpac and HSBC.

She'll continue to maintain strong ties with Calastone's diverse client base, including fund managers, platform administrators, and unit registries, and will focus on driving and supporting new business initiatives as the industry evolves, the company said.

Calastone chief commercial officer Brian Godins said that Lee has played a key role in establishing Calastone as "the processing heart" of Australasia's managed funds industry.

He also said that she's well-positioned to continue the company's expansion into new and deeper market segments.

Godins, who joined the company in March from HSBC, noted that fintech solutions are increasingly recognised as the foundation for commercial sustainability and innovation in the digital economy.

"We have a strong regional and global team to support this," he said.

Additionally, Godins thanked Walker for her contribution to the growth of the business and driving positive client engagement.

Upon her appointment, Lee expressed fulfilment in witnessing the funds sector scale and mature through its adoption of Calastone solutions.

"As the digitalisation of managed funds gathers pace, we are further innovating and transforming the ways in which the industry connects and delivers value to investors," she said.

"Our team in Australia is very excited to collaborate with both clients in the region and our global team as the business expands to drive the next evolution of products, including cash settlements, ETF servicing, and tokenisation of collective investment vehicles."

Last month, Calastone released its Q3 2023 fund flow data, revealing a weak start to the financial year for Australian managed fund investors.

Managed equity funds recorded inflows of $705 million; the weakest Q3 in Calastone's five-year record.

The data also found inflows plunged 81% year-on-year and 89% compared to the same period in 2021.

Lee perceived that policymakers have "taken the punchbowl away," warning that high interest rates are likely to persist for the foreseeable future. This has led to a surge in bond yields and a corresponding downturn in equity markets.

"The stock market in Australia and around the world duly fell in August and September, turning what was already a lacklustre start to the financial year into a distinctly soggy one," she said.