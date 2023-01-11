Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Business leaders optimistic in face of inflation

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 JAN 2023   12:08PM

While most Australian mid-size businesses are grappling with the challenges driven by inflation, nearly six in 10 feel confident about the global and national economy, according to a recent survey conducted by J.P. Morgan.

The second annual Australia Business Leaders Outlook Survey of over 200 senior executives was conducted between November 21 to December 8, finding the theme of optimism is clear, with less than half (46%) of local business leaders expecting a recession in 2023.

This is significantly lower than their recently surveyed counterparts in the US (65%), UK (69%), India (61%), Germany (59%) and France (53%).

However, inflation remains a concern, with 71% of Australian mid-size business leaders having experienced rising costs.

To tackle this, nearly half of Australian decision makers have been automating processes (43%), raising prices (43%), changing pricing model (42%), making changes to purchases (37%), prioritising most profitable products (35%) and reallocating cash investments (33%).

To further mitigate costs, 45% of companies are passing up to one-quarter of their increased costs onto consumers, with 83% saying they are likely to continue increasing prices.

In 2023, business leaders will focus on the importance of corporate responsibility factors, citing social (57%) and environmental (51%) factors, and diversity, equity and inclusion (57%) as most important to their business strategies - up 14%, 14% and 16% from last year respectively.

"Australian business leaders continue to demonstrate their resilience as they skillfully manage various geopolitical and economic obstacles," J.P. Morgan head of commercial banking Australia and New Zealand Annabelle Mooney said.

"While they see potential for growth in the year ahead, they've had to be nimble, adopting and deploying new strategies in response to changing market conditions."

As Australian midsize businesses prepare for the future, over half expect to expand into new distribution channels (53%) and new geographical markets domestically (51%).

Six in 10 business leaders said they aren't planning to sell or transfer ownership at this time, up 36% from last year.

J.P Morgan chief executive for Australia and New Zealand Robert Bedwell said: "As we continue to withstand a complex and evolving economic environment, Australian midsize business leaders are proving once again that they have the agility to keep pushing forward and combat the challenges that arise."

Read more: J.P. MorganAnnabelle MooneyRobert Bedwell
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NAB to wind up custody business
Crescent Wealth names chief operating officer
BlackRock appoints to new research role
Assets under custody take a hit: ACSA
Reserve Bank explores digital currency potential
Crypto lures executives despite ongoing uncertainty
J.P. Morgan's net income falls 42%
Cbus creates head of investment options role
HESTA pushes forward with internalisation
Super mergers only beginning: J.P. Morgan

Editor's Choice

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Sustainable finance showed global declines across all categories in 2022, however, activity in Asia Pacific remained robust, according to research from Refinitiv.

Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian equities are set to battle the bearish storm ahead and outperform global equities this year, according to the fund manager.

CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead

CHLOE WALKER
CBRE Investment Management has welcomed Melbourne-based Sandy Padilla to the role of APAC head of research.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.