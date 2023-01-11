Business leaders optimistic in face of inflation

While most Australian mid-size businesses are grappling with the challenges driven by inflation, nearly six in 10 feel confident about the global and national economy, according to a recent survey conducted by J.P. Morgan.

The second annual Australia Business Leaders Outlook Survey of over 200 senior executives was conducted between November 21 to December 8, finding the theme of optimism is clear, with less than half (46%) of local business leaders expecting a recession in 2023.

This is significantly lower than their recently surveyed counterparts in the US (65%), UK (69%), India (61%), Germany (59%) and France (53%).

However, inflation remains a concern, with 71% of Australian mid-size business leaders having experienced rising costs.

To tackle this, nearly half of Australian decision makers have been automating processes (43%), raising prices (43%), changing pricing model (42%), making changes to purchases (37%), prioritising most profitable products (35%) and reallocating cash investments (33%).

To further mitigate costs, 45% of companies are passing up to one-quarter of their increased costs onto consumers, with 83% saying they are likely to continue increasing prices.

In 2023, business leaders will focus on the importance of corporate responsibility factors, citing social (57%) and environmental (51%) factors, and diversity, equity and inclusion (57%) as most important to their business strategies - up 14%, 14% and 16% from last year respectively.

"Australian business leaders continue to demonstrate their resilience as they skillfully manage various geopolitical and economic obstacles," J.P. Morgan head of commercial banking Australia and New Zealand Annabelle Mooney said.

"While they see potential for growth in the year ahead, they've had to be nimble, adopting and deploying new strategies in response to changing market conditions."

As Australian midsize businesses prepare for the future, over half expect to expand into new distribution channels (53%) and new geographical markets domestically (51%).

Six in 10 business leaders said they aren't planning to sell or transfer ownership at this time, up 36% from last year.

J.P Morgan chief executive for Australia and New Zealand Robert Bedwell said: "As we continue to withstand a complex and evolving economic environment, Australian midsize business leaders are proving once again that they have the agility to keep pushing forward and combat the challenges that arise."