BT upgrades platform functionality

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 MAY 2023   12:31PM

BT is updating features of its Panorama platform that include improvements to reporting and document-tracking features.

The reporting feature introduced last October 2022 will now allow financial advisers generate the same set of reports for potentially all financial advisers' clients at once.

The feature will save advisers and their teams time, particularly during a busy period such as at year-end or when annual reviews are conducted, BT chief customer services officer Georgina Croft said.

"BT is also focused on enhancing the security features on BT Panorama, to manage risks related to the increasing cybercrime rate in Australia," she said.

A recent upgrade enabled support teams to source information relating to social security.

"Advisers and their teams can now generate Centrelink schedules online, instead of calling a BT customer relations consultant," she said.

"BT's chatbot Blue can virtually assist advisers and investors with a step-by-step guided journey on generating a new Centrelink schedule, 24/7. Out of 44,300 sessions conducted by Blue so far this year, 1300 related to requests to generate a Centrelink schedule."

The Service Request Tracker was updated in March and now allows advisers to download and submit selected forms. Uptake has reached 17,000 unique users as of May 2023.

"Tracking the status of form submissions and transactions is a time-consuming but necessary task for advice practices, as they usually require this information when giving updates to clients," Croft said.

Other recent changes include specie contributions to super; the addition of ESG information to the investments and research section of the mobile app and access to documents for up to three years.

BT PanoramaGeorgina CroftService Request Tracker
