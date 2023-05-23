Newspaper icon
BT names distribution lead

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAY 2023   12:30PM

BT has named its new head of distribution to fill the role vacated last December.

Jason Brown, who has been head of distribution in an acting capacity, officially takes the post.

He was previously the head of account management for nearly five years and prior to that was regional manager, distributing BT Wrap and Asgard platforms across Queensland.

He has been at BT for more than 14 years and in the past worked in sales roles at Midwinter, Mariner Financial and AXA.

Brown is now responsible for overseeing a distribution team of 70 and growing BT Panorama.

He also focuses on supporting advisers by way of helping provide practice development, and regulatory and technical education events.

Brown succeeds Chris Mather, who spent about 15 years at BT, to join Colonial First State. During his tenure, he led platforms distribution and institutional sales.

Rainmaker research shows that Colonial's FirstChoice platform hosts the highest number of aligned financial advisers, holding 12% of the aligned segment, followed by BT Panorama which has 10.3% and Macquarie Wrap with 8.6% market share.

Chief strategy and product officer Kathy Vincent said: "Jason is the right fit for the team at the right time. He has enormous respect with our people and advisers and has demonstrated strength in his leadership skills through market volatility, changing economic environments, as well as rapid growth and change."

"I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated team and the advisers and practices who have entrusted us to be the custodians of their clients' wealth, as we invest in our award-winning BT Panorama platform," Brown said.

