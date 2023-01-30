Brighter Super welcomes chief people officer

Brighter Super has named Allanna Kelsall as the fund's chief people officer.

The $30 billion industry fund for workers in the energy and local government was created by the merger of LGIAsuper and Energy Super, and the acquisition of Suncorp's superannuation business, SPSL.

Kelsall joins from St Vincent's Health Australia where she was the executive general manager of people and culture.

She began that role at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, where she led the people functions within an unprecedented, high-risk environment while creating a robust employee experience program of work.

Before her two-and-a-half years at St Vincent's Health Australia, Kelsall held chief roles in people strategy, customer/marketing, communications and risk functions in both the commercial and not-for-profit sectors in Australia, US, Canada, UK, Asia and Korea.

Brighter Super chief executive Kate Farrar said Kelsall's skillset and rich experience domestically and internationally in strategy, leadership and merger integration made the new executive team role a key appointment for the fund.

Farrar said the recruit had shown herself to be a pragmatic, decisive and innovative leader.

"I believe she will be an amazing asset," Farrar said.

Commenting on her appointment, Kelsall said she was looking forward to helping connect employee experience with the fund's promise to be "right by the side of members".

"I believe that people are at the heart of any business, so I welcome the opportunity to support and strengthen Brighter Super and its commitment to its members," she added.

"I'm looking forward to applying that philosophy to a fund with member service and experience at the heart of its offering."