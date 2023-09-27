Bridges adviser base drops 20%

Bridges Financial Services continues to bleed advisers, losing nearly 20% of its authorised representatives this month, as parent company Insignia Financial ramps up its restructure.

Twenty-three Bridges authorised representatives ceased on the ASIC Financial Adviser in September, dragging the advice group's total number down to 104, Rainmaker modelling of the dataset reveals.

Bridges also saw a massive drop in adviser numbers last year. At the end of June 2022, Insignia slashed 30 adviser roles because of integrating MLC Advice and Bridges.

"As reported in our recent market update last month - during the year, Insignia Financial undertook deliberate and decisive steps as it continues to refine and realign its advice offering. From these initiatives, we saw a reduction in adviser numbers due to the integration of MLC Advice into Bridges Financial Services (Bridges) and subsequent reshaping of the service proposition," an Insignia spokesperson said.

"Insignia Financial remains committed to Bridges and is focused on the growth of its Professional Services Advice businesses, expanding the scope of advice through superannuation, and the development of new technology-enabled advice delivery to leverage future opportunities."

In July, Insignia chief executive Renato Mota flagged that the firm remains committed to the Professional Services businesses, Shadforth Financial Group and Bridges.

Across its other brands, Insignia introduced a partnership ownership model for RI Advice Group, Consultum Financial Advisers, and TenFifty. It retained a small stake in Godfrey Pembroke and wants to offload Millennium3.

One month later, Mota announced that the client experience teams of its employed adviser channels, Bridges and Shadforth Financial Group, would fall under the newly established Client Wellbeing unit.