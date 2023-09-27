Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Bridges adviser base drops 20%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 SEP 2023   12:00PM

Bridges Financial Services continues to bleed advisers, losing nearly 20% of its authorised representatives this month, as parent company Insignia Financial ramps up its restructure.

Twenty-three Bridges authorised representatives ceased on the ASIC Financial Adviser in September, dragging the advice group's total number down to 104, Rainmaker modelling of the dataset reveals.

Bridges also saw a massive drop in adviser numbers last year. At the end of June 2022, Insignia slashed 30 adviser roles because of integrating MLC Advice and Bridges.

"As reported in our recent market update last month - during the year, Insignia Financial undertook deliberate and decisive steps as it continues to refine and realign its advice offering. From these initiatives, we saw a reduction in adviser numbers due to the integration of MLC Advice into Bridges Financial Services (Bridges) and subsequent reshaping of the service proposition," an Insignia spokesperson said.

"Insignia Financial remains committed to Bridges and is focused on the growth of its Professional Services Advice businesses, expanding the scope of advice through superannuation, and the development of new technology-enabled advice delivery to leverage future opportunities."

In July, Insignia chief executive Renato Mota flagged that the firm remains committed to the Professional Services businesses, Shadforth Financial Group and Bridges.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Across its other brands, Insignia introduced a partnership ownership model for RI Advice Group, Consultum Financial Advisers, and TenFifty. It retained a small stake in Godfrey Pembroke and wants to offload Millennium3.

One month later, Mota announced that the client experience teams of its employed adviser channels, Bridges and Shadforth Financial Group, would fall under the newly established Client Wellbeing unit.

Read more: Insignia FinancialBridges Financial ServicesMLC AdviceShadforth Financial GroupASIC Financial AdviserClient WellbeingConsultum Financial AdvisersGodfrey PembrokeProfessional Services AdviceRenato MotaRI Advice GroupTenFifty
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Insignia Financial promotes two key staffers
Government must do more after product failures: FSC, SCA
Ninety-seven super products fail performance test
Count welcomes Rockhampton practice to network
Betashares carves slice of superannuation pie
SuperConcepts to take over AET platforms clients
Insignia consolidates further, creates Client Wellbeing arm
ASIC cracks down on former adviser, comedian
Madison FG, Godfrey Pembroke's PDG combine services
Insignia Financial plans advice business transformation

Editor's Choice

AMP challenges BOLR court ruling

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:52AM
AMP is appealing the Federal Court's Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) ruling that determined in favour of AMP Financial Planning advisers who saw the valuations of businesses slashed by 40%.

AIA welcomes new group partnerships lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
The life insurer has appointed a new general manager, group partnerships who brings previous experience at CommInsure and OnePath.

Praemium secures Mercer mandate

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:15PM
Praemium has entered into a new administration services agreement with Mercer, providing its Virtual Managed Account (VMA) solution and administration services (VMAAS) to the investment giant.

ASIC fines fintech for misrepresenting crypto product

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:04PM
Local fintech Bobbob has paid $53,280 to resolve infringement notices issued in response to misleading claims it made about a crypto-asset linked investment product.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cullen Gunn

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KILTER RURAL
It was a fascination with Australian flora and fauna that led to Cullen Gunn to pursue a career in agriculture. Three decades later, and as Kilter Rural founding director and chief executive, Gunn aims to deliver returns by protecting Australia's unique biodiversity through regeneration of farmland and water systems. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.