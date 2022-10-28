Newspaper icon
Breach reporting improvements needed: ASIC

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 28 OCT 2022   12:54PM

Just 6% of licensees lodged a breach report in the first nine months of the reportable situations regime, with ASIC raising concerns that licensees still lack the systems and policies to identify and address issues.

ASIC has released insights from the first nine months of the reportable situations regime which commenced in October 2021.

The regulator found that while 8000 reports were received between its commencement and 30 June 2022, only 6% of licensees lodged a report. Further, most reports came from AFS licensees, not credit licensees.

Overall, 74% of the reports received came from the same 23 licensees, which were typically larger; just 9% of reports came from an AFSL with less than $50 million in revenues.

ASIC said this is significantly less than anticipated and suggests some licensees don't have systems and processes in place to detect and report non-compliance.

Further, ASIC said 82% of reports indicated customers were impacted. Of these, 23% indicated a financial loss to customers which, across all reports, amounted to $368.5 million. Yet, in 4% of those that reported a financial loss, the licensee did not intend to compensate those customers.

It also said that in many cases where the licensee had committed to remediating customers, they're often taking too long to do so, with 12% taking or estimated to take more than one year to complete.

When it comes to identifying and investigating breaches, ASIC said 18% of the reports it received saw the licensee take more than a year to identify and commence an investigation. Further, 5% of reports indicated it took or was expected to take more than a year for an investigation to complete.

In terms of the causes of issues, 55% of reports identified staff negligence or error as the sole cause, including where similar breaches had been reported or multiple breaches were grouped into one report. This was followed by policy or process deficiencies (9%) and system deficiencies (6%).

"ASIC is concerned that licensees may not be adequately identifying and addressing the underlying root causes for breaches, such as by determining the underlying reasons for repeated staff negligence or error," the regulator said, adding it will provide further guidance on this specific issue.

In terms of what was reported on, 34% were about issues of false or misleading statements about a product, service information or in warning statements, while lending accounted for 21%, general licensee obligations were 19% and 14% were about fees and costs.

