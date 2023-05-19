Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Boutique co-founder jumps to AustralianSuper

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 19 MAY 2023   12:35PM

One of the co-founders of a shuttering boutique manager is taking on a new role at AustralianSuper. At the same time, one of the fund's portfolio managers is joining a sovereign wealth fund.

The $260 billion superannuation fund has added Megan Talmage to its equities team as portfolio manager of portfolio construction and strategy.

Talmage was a co-founder, executive director, and portfolio manager at Blue Orbit Asset Management.

For five years, she ran portfolio construction and implementation, trade execution and analysis, and research for the Blue Orbit Australian Small Cap Systematic Equities Fund and the Blue Orbit Global Small Cap Systematic Equities Fund.

The Melbourne-based boutique small-cap fund manager was formed in 2018 by Talmage and two colleagues from IFM Investors - Adam Randall and Julie Andrews.

Randall was forced to officially warn the market that the funds had failed to find investor support.

"After five years of hard work, real innovation, and a roller coaster ride of emotion, we are now selling/closing down Blue Orbit," he said.

"The performance of our global small caps fund was very good - excellent versus most of our peers globally - but we were simply unable to raise enough funds.

"Both the global and Australian small caps funds are now closed. We are in discussion with several groups, both local and offshore, who are interested in acquiring the global small-caps strategy."

Randall noted that Talmage was instrumental in setting up the business, the operations, AFSL, managing the portfolios and played a big part in developing the global small-caps strategy.

"Megan is also great fun to work with. As a co-founder of a startup, she has learnt an amazing amount in a few years. I do not doubt that she will be very successful in anything she puts her mind to," he said.

Talmage's appearance at AustralianSuper comes as it farewells associate portfolio manager Daniel Pool.

Pool has been appointed senior quant analyst in the public markets team at Abu Dhabi Pension Fund.

Pool joins Philip Cheong, who left Russell Investments last year to join the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund as portfolio manager of strategy and asset allocation.

Before his time at AustralianSuper, Pool worked at QIC as a research analyst.

For Pool, the move meant being closer to his family in the Seychelles. Still, he is excited to be moving on to a great new opportunity in Abu Dhabi.

"I'd mention names of people {at AustralianSuper} and highlight experiences, but such a list would be too long... A big thank you to all of those involved in this great journey," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"Keen for the new path ahead!"

Read more: AustralianSuperAbu Dhabi Pension FundDaniel PoolMegan TalmageAdam RandallBlue Orbit Asset ManagementBlue Orbit Australian Small Cap Systematic Equities FundBlue Orbit Global Small Cap Systematic Equities FundIFM InvestorsJulie AndrewsLinkedInPhilip CheongQICRussell InvestmentsSeychelles
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super fund blunder likely down to bad data: Podcast
Cbus eyes big deals in new investment blueprint
AustralianSuper mistake spurs call for regulatory intervention
AustralianSuper to refund 100k members
Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised
AustralianSuper hires investment lead in Europe
Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG
Industry fund market share soars: KPMG
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints
RBA appointments prompt debate

Editor's Choice

Atrium hires abrdn wholesale lead

ELIZABETH FRY
After nearly 13 years at abrdn as head of wholesale distribution, Laura Mitchell has landed at Atrium Investment Management.

Vanguard restructures retail unit, creates executive roles

KARREN VERGARA
Vanguard Australia has overhauled its superannuation and Personal Investor businesses, appointing two executives to newly created roles to help lead the merged retail units.

Boutique co-founder jumps to AustralianSuper

ELIZABETH FRY
One of the co-founders of a shuttering boutique manager is taking on a new role at AustralianSuper. At the same time, one of the fund's portfolio managers is joining a sovereign wealth fund.

Top ETF megatrends: Global X

ROSE MARY PETRASS
Investors are poised to benefit from long-term investments in the minerals and technology needed to reach net zero, a global ETF provider has revealed.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.