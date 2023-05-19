Boutique co-founder jumps to AustralianSuper

One of the co-founders of a shuttering boutique manager is taking on a new role at AustralianSuper. At the same time, one of the fund's portfolio managers is joining a sovereign wealth fund.

The $260 billion superannuation fund has added Megan Talmage to its equities team as portfolio manager of portfolio construction and strategy.

Talmage was a co-founder, executive director, and portfolio manager at Blue Orbit Asset Management.

For five years, she ran portfolio construction and implementation, trade execution and analysis, and research for the Blue Orbit Australian Small Cap Systematic Equities Fund and the Blue Orbit Global Small Cap Systematic Equities Fund.

The Melbourne-based boutique small-cap fund manager was formed in 2018 by Talmage and two colleagues from IFM Investors - Adam Randall and Julie Andrews.

Randall was forced to officially warn the market that the funds had failed to find investor support.

"After five years of hard work, real innovation, and a roller coaster ride of emotion, we are now selling/closing down Blue Orbit," he said.

"The performance of our global small caps fund was very good - excellent versus most of our peers globally - but we were simply unable to raise enough funds.

"Both the global and Australian small caps funds are now closed. We are in discussion with several groups, both local and offshore, who are interested in acquiring the global small-caps strategy."

Randall noted that Talmage was instrumental in setting up the business, the operations, AFSL, managing the portfolios and played a big part in developing the global small-caps strategy.

"Megan is also great fun to work with. As a co-founder of a startup, she has learnt an amazing amount in a few years. I do not doubt that she will be very successful in anything she puts her mind to," he said.

Talmage's appearance at AustralianSuper comes as it farewells associate portfolio manager Daniel Pool.

Pool has been appointed senior quant analyst in the public markets team at Abu Dhabi Pension Fund.

Pool joins Philip Cheong, who left Russell Investments last year to join the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund as portfolio manager of strategy and asset allocation.

Before his time at AustralianSuper, Pool worked at QIC as a research analyst.

For Pool, the move meant being closer to his family in the Seychelles. Still, he is excited to be moving on to a great new opportunity in Abu Dhabi.

"I'd mention names of people {at AustralianSuper} and highlight experiences, but such a list would be too long... A big thank you to all of those involved in this great journey," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"Keen for the new path ahead!"