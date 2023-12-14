Boards unprepared for new workplace laws: Research

New research finds most directors are concerned their boards aren't fully ready to meet new workplace sexual harassment laws introduced this week.

Effective December 12, the Australian Human Rights Commission is now enforcing the Positive Duty under the Sex Discrimination Act, requiring companies to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

Under the new laws, workplaces can be held liable for sexual harassment and gender-based discrimination, and investigations can be made regardless of whether a complaint has been filed.

Research from the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) and the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) shows 85% of ASX300 directors believe workplace sexual harassment prevention is a high priority issue for boards.

However, most directors - including 80% of women directors - don't believe their boards are fully equipped for the new legal landscape.

The Positive Duty requires companies to take reasonable and proportionate measures to eliminate sexual harassment, sex-based harassment, sex discrimination, hostile workplace environments and victimisation.

A 2021 assessment by ACSI and AHRC found that boards were reactive, rather than preventative, in their approach to these issues.

ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson said sexual harassment "is a material risk that can expose companies to significant reputational risk, have financial implications, affect operations and impact a company's social licence to operate.

"Long-term investors want to support the companies in which they invest to be well-run, safe for their people, and have cultures that effectively prevent and address workplace sexual harassment," she said.

"Prevention of sexual harassment is a responsibility of the whole board not just women directors. I urge directors to educate themselves and ask questions of management on these issues."

While board practices to prevent and respond to sexual harassment and other positive duty conduct have improved since 2021, directors would like to see more proactive initiatives to prevent workplace sexual harassment and other positive duty conduct.

The research found sexual harassment and discrimination is underreported due to a lack of trust, confidence, and transparency in organisational systems, processes and outcomes.

Directors overwhelmingly saw the positive duty as an opportunity to drive cultural change, rather than a compliance exercise.

A majority - 70% - of directors said their organisation has set recruitment and promotion targets to achieve gender parity in management, with leading organisations already integrating sexual harassment and other positive duty conduct into workplace health and safety risk management frameworks.

However, there has been slow progress in companies treating psychosocial hazards with the same priority as physical safety concerns.

The research found disparity in perspectives between genders at the director level.

Just 20% of women directors believe their boards had a very adequate understanding of the nature of positive duty conduct, compared to 39% of male directors.

Thirty-two percent of women directors and 45% of men directors strongly agreed their organisation is well prepared to meet its positive duty obligations as an employer.

Anna Cody, sex discrimination commissioner at the Australian Human Rights Commission said there is a long way to go when it comes to fostering safer, respectful, and more inclusive and diverse workplaces.

She said fulfilling the new obligations requires a shift from a traditionally reactive approach to a proactive approach that places the responsibility on the employer.

"Simply responding to reports of individual incidents is not enough," Cody said.

"Boards and directors will play a crucial role in championing this approach from the top."

Mark Rigotti, managing director and chief executive of AICD said the Positive Duty presents an opportunity for employers to demonstrate leadership and commitment to fostering safe and respectful workplaces.

"It is without question that the prevention of workplace sexual harassment is relevant to various streams of the board's work including health and safety, oversight of organisational culture and risk management," he said.