BNY Mellon appoints Australian executive

BNY Mellon appoints Australian executiveBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 30 SEP 2022 12:25PM
BNY Mellon has appointed Geoff Hodge as Australian country executive, focused on adding value in the super and investment management sectors.
Upon regulatory notification, his appointment is effective immediately after which both the Australian branch manager Alexis Walker and in-country functional leads will report to him.
Hodge has more than 30 years of experience in investment management, capital markets, payments and fund administration. He's worked across Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific.
Despite his added responsibilities, Hodge will continue to serve as Milestone Group's head of global strategy.
Milestone Group was acquired by BNY Mellon in October 2021 for the purpose of unlocking untapped client benefits and accelerating product innovation.
At the time Hodge said: "We're attracted to BNY Mellon's commitment to open architecture and approach to creating an operationally meaningful ecosystem for clients that connects their own capabilities with those of their clients and suppliers."
"We have also been impressed with BNY Mellon's visible commitment to innovation and willingness to embrace new approaches on their journey to service clients with digital solutions. We see these as both mature and necessary conditions for success in a truly digital marketplace."
Meanwhile, BNY Mellon also said Hodge will take a seat on its Asia Pacific Leadership Council.
BNY Mellon Asia Pacific chair and head of asset servicing and digital Fangfang Chen commented: "With a broad global outlook, complemented by deep operations and technology management expertise, Geoff is a proven leader with the ability to harness strategic and tactical insights that will support our business growth in Australia and the success of clients there and abroad."
