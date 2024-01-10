BlackRock to cull 3% of global workforce

BlackRock to cull 3% of global workforceBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 10 JAN 2024 12:05PM
BlackRock is laying off around 3% of its global workforce to best position itself for a "new environment," chief executive Larry Fink and president Rob Kapito announced in a memo sent to staff on January 9.
"As we prepare for 2024 and this very exciting but distinctly different landscape, businesses across the firm have developed plans to reallocate resources," Fink and Kapito said.
However, despite the impending job cuts to approximately 600 positions, the asset manager remains committed to scaling up its operations.
"Even with these changes, by the end of 2024, we expect to have a larger workforce as we continue adding people and building capabilities to support key areas of growth," Fink and Kapito said.
The memo, seen by Financial Standard, cited the growing ubiquity of ETFs as the "preferred vehicle" for both index and active investment strategies.
It also flagged that new technologies, which are poised to transform the asset management industry, are expected to aid the firm in unearthing new sources of alpha and enhancing operational efficiency.
This round of job cuts marks the third instance in the past year for BlackRock, following a cut of 500 positions last January and another headcount trim in June due to budget reallocations.
BlackRock had 19,800 employees at the end of December 2022, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
