BlackRock rethinks fundamental equities, PMs depart

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | MONDAY, 16 JAN 2023 12:02PM
BlackRock Australia is restructuring its fundamental equities business, in a move that's seen the departure of three portfolio managers.
A spokesperson for BlackRock confirmed it is repositioning the Aussie fundamental equities business following a recent review. The business will maintain a core concentrated portfolio benchmarked to the ASX 300 and the new strategy will account for scale and volatility considerations in the best interest of unitholders, the spokesperson said.
Under the changes, the BlackRock High Conviction Australian Long Short Fund and the BlackRock High Conviction Australian Future Companies Fund will both close.
Meanwhile, the $249 million BlackRock High Conviction Australian Equity Fund will be aligned to Pendal Group's 'Focus' strategy under a new arrangement with the fund manager.
"Existing clients in the fund will benefit from a broader Australian equities exposure, with a similar high-conviction approach, managed by a well-resourced team of 19 investors that have a long-standing performance track record, and received the highest ratings available from Morningstar, Zenith and Lonsec," the spokesperson said.
As a result, three of the four portfolio management team members for the High Conviction Australian Equity Fund have left the business. They are Charlie Lanchester, Madeleine Beaumont, and Sam Theodore.
Both Lanchester and Beaumont were hired in May 2015, joining BlackRock as head of Australian fundamental equities and senior portfolio manager, Australian fundamental equities, respectively. Lanchester joined from Perpetual and Beaumont from Andante Capital. Meanwhile, Theodore was appointed to the team in September 2015, recruited from UBS where he was a senior analyst. The BlackRock High Conviction Australian Equity Fund was launched in December that year.
The fund has severely underperformed since its inception. As at 31 December 2022, the fund's total YTD return was -26.57% against the benchmark - the S&P/ASX300 Industrials Accumulation Ex Top 5 Stocks by Market Cap Gross Index's - return of -13.99%. Since December 2015, it's seen a total return of 31.91% versus the benchmark's 55.54%.
