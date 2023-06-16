BlackRock files for bitcoin ETF

BlackRock's iShares has filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to develop a spot bitcoin ETF.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust will seek to mirror the performance of bitcoin's price before the payment of expenses and liabilities.

Coinbase will act as the custodian for the iShares Bitcoin Trust's assets, safeguarding a portion of the private keys linked to the trust's bitcoin holdings in "cold storage".

Prior to this offering, there has been no public market for a spot bitcoin ETF in the US.

The SEC has consistently delayed or rejected applications for spot bitcoin ETFs, citing fears about fraud, manipulation, and the lack of sound custody options.

The SEC has rejected proposals for spot bitcoin ETFs from asset managers Valkyrie and Kryptoin.

Previously, the regulator also rejected a Cboe BZX Exchange's application for a VanEck spot bitcoin ETF.

The creation of the iShares Bitcoin Trust comes amid a period of extreme volatility for many digital assets, including bitcoin.

Recent events in the digital asset industry, including the bankruptcy of several entities and regulatory scrutiny, have triggered extreme price volatility and a decline in confidence in the digital asset markets.