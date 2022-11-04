Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

BlackRock expands proxy voting to retail investors

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 4 NOV 2022   12:48PM

BlackRock will allow individual investors in select mutual funds in the UK to engage in proxy voting via its technology platform Voting Choice.

BlackRock chair and chief executive Larry Fink said it's clear investors don't want to sit on the sidelines and want a meaningful way to express their views on corporate governance.

Subsequently, the investment manger has decided to extend the pool of eligible client assets that can participate in proxy voting, it also widened the range of voting guidelines from which clients can choose.

"Until now, technological, operational, and regulatory hurdles have, for the most part, allowed us to offer voting choice only to certain institutional investors like pension plans, endowments, and insurance companies," Fink said.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"My hope is that in the future, every investor - ultimately including individual investors - has access to voting choice, if they want it."

This move comes as BlackRock braves a manifestation of anti-ESG criticism, particularly in the US.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

As previously reported by FS Sustainability, last month the state of Missouri pulled approximately US$500 million from BlackRock.

Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced that the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System (MOSERS) sold all public equities managed by BlackRock, due to concerns about its record of prioritising ESG initiatives over shareholder return.

Nevertheless, Fink said that there's been tremendous interest from clients since launching Voting Choice one year ago.

"To date, clients representing 25% of the US$1.8 trillion in eligible assets are enrolled in Voting Choice, and interest is only accelerating: The number of clients interested in enrolling has doubled since May," he said.

"Nearly half of all our index equity assets under management are now eligible for Voting Choice. This includes all the public and private pension plan assets we manage in the United States, as well as retirement plans serving more than 60 million people around the world."

Fink said he believed that voting choices can empower more asset owners to have a deeper and more direct connection the companies they're invested in, also allowing company management to better understand the views of these asset owners on critical governance issues.

He added, if executed correctly, this can strengthen the very foundations of capitalism, though he acknowledged that this revolution in shareholder democracy will take years to be fully realised.

Read more: Voting ChoiceBlackRockESGUKLarry Fink
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

North adds to investment menu
BlackRock to develop super battery
ASIC takes first action over greenwashing
Apex Group brings Global Compliance Solutions to Australia
Vanguard unveils positive impact fund
First Super: Merger pressure fizzles out
ESR, GIC start sustainable venture
BlackRock appoints new chief financial officer
UK regulator to inspect advice and guidance rules
BlackRock strengthens APAC team

Editor's Choice

Rest revamps equities team

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:40PM
Industry superannuation fund Rest has restructured its listed assets team as it adopts a more holistic approach to investing its $66 billion in funds.

Cbus overhauls climate change reporting

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:26PM
Cbus has updated its climate change roadmap to meet its 2030 target of reducing emissions by 45%, including a change in reporting for portfolio emissions that sees the fund's reported emissions reductions restated to reflect real-world outcomes.

ASIC probes super fund, investment manager greenwashing

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:10PM
ASIC chair Joe Longo said the market regulator is currently investigating several listed companies, super funds, and managed funds for potential greenwashing.

October proves kinder to Magellan

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:40PM
After months of decreasing funds under management, Magellan Financial Group has reported the slightest of increases to its FUM despite further outflows.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, SOLUTIONS GROUP
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.