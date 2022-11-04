BlackRock expands proxy voting to retail investors

BlackRock expands proxy voting to retail investorsBY ANDREW MCKEAN | FRIDAY, 4 NOV 2022 12:48PM
BlackRock will allow individual investors in select mutual funds in the UK to engage in proxy voting via its technology platform Voting Choice.
BlackRock chair and chief executive Larry Fink said it's clear investors don't want to sit on the sidelines and want a meaningful way to express their views on corporate governance.
Subsequently, the investment manger has decided to extend the pool of eligible client assets that can participate in proxy voting, it also widened the range of voting guidelines from which clients can choose.
"Until now, technological, operational, and regulatory hurdles have, for the most part, allowed us to offer voting choice only to certain institutional investors like pension plans, endowments, and insurance companies," Fink said.
"My hope is that in the future, every investor - ultimately including individual investors - has access to voting choice, if they want it."
This move comes as BlackRock braves a manifestation of anti-ESG criticism, particularly in the US.
As previously reported by FS Sustainability, last month the state of Missouri pulled approximately US$500 million from BlackRock.
Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced that the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System (MOSERS) sold all public equities managed by BlackRock, due to concerns about its record of prioritising ESG initiatives over shareholder return.
Nevertheless, Fink said that there's been tremendous interest from clients since launching Voting Choice one year ago.
"To date, clients representing 25% of the US$1.8 trillion in eligible assets are enrolled in Voting Choice, and interest is only accelerating: The number of clients interested in enrolling has doubled since May," he said.
"Nearly half of all our index equity assets under management are now eligible for Voting Choice. This includes all the public and private pension plan assets we manage in the United States, as well as retirement plans serving more than 60 million people around the world."
Fink said he believed that voting choices can empower more asset owners to have a deeper and more direct connection the companies they're invested in, also allowing company management to better understand the views of these asset owners on critical governance issues.
He added, if executed correctly, this can strengthen the very foundations of capitalism, though he acknowledged that this revolution in shareholder democracy will take years to be fully realised.
