BlackRock Bitcoin ETF: A landmark institutional event?

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 26 JUN 2023   12:46PM

The BlackRock ETF filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been touted by Magnet Capital co-founder Egor Sidelska as the most significant institutional event in Bitcoin history.

Sidelska said the BlackRock ETF filing is a definitive stamp of approval by Wall Street that Bitcoin is "institutionally investable" or an asset class that's not going away. Of note, in the two weeks since BlackRock announced its intention to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF, the cryptocurrency's market cap surged by approximately $150 billion.

Since 2013, the SEC has consistently rejected all spot Bitcoin ETF filings citing concerns about fraud and market manipulation.

However, Sidelska remains optimistic about the BlackRock filing.

Sidelska credits BlackRock's strong track record - with 575 successful ETFs and only one failure - and its commanding presence in the financial sector as a potential game-changer.

Further, he argues that BlackRock wouldn't pursue this venture amid current regulatory uncertainties surrounding cryptocurrency in the US market unless it was confident in its success.

"BlackRock really understands the game. They wouldn't launch something like this, especially at this time, if they weren't certain they could pull it off," Sidelska said.

But, while the BlackRock filing holds promise, it could still take as much as 240 days for SEC approval. This timeline positions the potential regulatory stamp of approval between January and March 2024, interestingly coinciding with the next Bitcoin halving in April 2024.

The Bitcoin halving is a pre-scheduled event, occurring around every four years, in which the reward for mining new blocks - verifying the transactions on the blockchain - is cut by 50%.  This mechanism, built into Bitcoin's code, effectively constricts the supply of new Bitcoins, which can influence the cryptocurrency's value if demand remains steady or increases.

Institutional adoption

BlackRock's move has paved the way for other asset managers to follow in its wake.

WisdomTree has lodged a new filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF, despite two prior rejections by the SEC. Invesco has also entered the fray, reactivating its old application.

Sidelska said: "If you have a powerhouse like BlackRock that shows the process that needs to be followed to gain SEC approval, you're going to have others piggyback on that."

"If BlackRock establishes a precedent for launching a cryptocurrency ETF, you can expect that firms with similar global financial clout will introduce similar ETFs."

Meanwhile, Fidelity and Charles Schwab have collaborated to back EDX Markets, a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange for institutional investors.

Fidelity Digital Assets president Tom Jessop said that platform will provide investors with the security, custody, and liquidity they need to participate in a "rapidly growing" asset class.

"We believe that this platform will provide institutional investors with the confidence they need to invest in digital assets," he said.

Sidelska believes this new venture is about stamping a brand name on the crypto market.

"Firms across the US are likely to feel more comfortable using a product from a recognised name like Fidelity or Charles Schwab than they would with Coinbase or Binance," he said.

"In Wall Street, it's brand name that has the biggest pulling power. Breaking into the market and competing at an institutional level is very hard."

Irrespective of the future fortune of EDX Markets, the partnership between Fidelity and Charles Schwab is a stark reminder of the stranglehold existing financial incumbents have over market developments, Sidelska said.

Read more: BlackRockBitcoinETFSECCryptocurrencyFidelityCharles SchwabEDX MarketsMagnet CapitalBinanceCoinbaseInvescoTom JessopWisdomTree
