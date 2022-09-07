BFID no hindrance to helping vulnerable members: Panel

More needs to be done to protect the super sector's most vulnerable members, with the Conference for Major Super Funds being told that doing so would be a breach of the best financial interest duty is a myth.

AIST senior manager, policy David Haynes said super funds could and should be doing more for vulnerable members, while ASIC commissioner Danielle Press agreed and pointed out that the best financial interests duty actually allows for different members to be treated differently.

"Vulnerability can be intrinsic or as a result of factors that may be temporary or situational, and the threshold question of identifying vulnerable members remains a significant challenge for all concerned," Haynes said.

"And one myth that we want to bust is that going the extra mile to help vulnerable members is not something that the best financial interest duty prohibits or limits."

Adding to Haynes' comments, Australian retirement trust head of technical advice Lyn Melcer said that "respect" and "dignity" are two key words that centralise what super funds should be looking at when talking not just about vulnerable members, but all members.

"What do you really think of when we talk about vulnerable? Maybe you're thinking the elderly, the very young, people with a disability, people with financial distress, people with low levels of financial literacy, people with non-English speaking backgrounds, homeless people, people in domestic violence situations, people living in remote communities, people with low account balances, the list goes on," Melcer said.

"I think it's okay to say that all members are vulnerable when you look at a list like that, and you can say they can be, but it's not okay to use it as an excuse to do nothing, or worse - to think that you've done enough, because it's pretty clear that there's a lot to be done."

AUSTRAC national manager, education, capability and communication Daniel Mossop said that, from a regulator's point of view, vulnerability means risk, but often they're just different sides of the same coin.

"At AUSTRAC, we tend to think about the risk of criminal abuse of services that are provided and about risks around access. We see access as a key vulnerability that can exist for many people in different phases of their life, but it has some pretty big disadvantages if people are locked out of that sector," he said.

"The superannuation sector has really been at the forefront of recognising and responding to that type of vulnerability, but of course, more can always be done."

Meanwhile, Press agreed that while the super sector is pretty good at focusing on risk, more needs to be done around identifying vulnerability.

"It's not easy, but we do have to think about the way we engage," she said.

"First, best financial interest duty means that you need to look at the best financial interests of your members, vulnerable members and non-vulnerable members too.

"Equitable and fair doesn't mean that they have to be the same, so you can treat members differently."

Press said that this is a message ASIC will try to amplify moving forward.

"When talking about vulnerable customers, it's a message that we try to say all the time to super funds. Best financial duty applies across every member of your fund; therefore, you need to use good judgement, and the trustee needs to be aware of those different sectors," she said.

"We treat different cohorts of members differently all the time, so I can't see why we would hit a roadblock when we talk about vulnerability."

Melcer said another mistake would be for super funds to think that they can "fix it for vulnerable members just once."

"Situations change for our members as we become aware of them, but more than that, we need to be vigilant that we should not create situations of vulnerability or make them worse," she said.

"We need to be alert to all the things that our members need from us, and we cannot assume that just because a person fits the characteristics of a particular group, like being older, that they are vulnerable."