Betashares to launch Nasdaq ETFs

The Australian fund manager expects to launch two new Nasdaq ETFs on the ASX later this month, as new data shows more financial advisers than ever are using them in client portfolios.

The Betashares Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF (JNDQ) will invest in the 100 largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies by market capitalisation beyond the Nasdaq-100 Index, while the Betashares Equal Weight ETF (QNDQ) will invest in an equally weighted portfolio of Nasdaq 100 companies.

According to Betashares, JNDQ will provide exposure to a portfolio of the rising stars of the Nasdaq - a collection of innovative companies at a relatively early stage of their development with the potential to become tomorrow's leaders in a range of sectors including technology, healthcare, and industrials.

At the same time, QNDQ aims to offer significant diversification benefits and low relative stock and sector concentration risk.

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said the two new funds are complementary exposures to the fund manager's existing Nasdaq 100 ETF (NDQ) which recently passed $4 billion in assets.

"As Australia's home of the Nasdaq 100 ETF, we're proud to expand the universe of investment solutions providing exposure to some of the world's most innovative companies," Vynokur said.

"These two new funds will complement NDQ and further assist with this important objective by providing additional tools with which to build out an allocation to international equities."

The launch comes as new AUSIEX research suggests more financial advisers than ever are recommending ETFs, especially to younger clients.

Nearly a third (30.9%) of buying volumes from advisers was directed to ETFs in 2023, up from a quarter in 2022.

The figure was even higher for younger advised investors, with ETFs accounting for almost half (49.2%) of buy trades via advisers for those aged between 18-24. This was a 5% increase on 2022.

For those aged between 25-49, ETFs made up more than a quarter (24.7%) of the buying volumes from advisers in 2023, over the past two years.

AUSIEX head of product, marketing and customer experience Brett Grant said over the past two years, ETFs have become an increasingly important part of advisers' investment strategies, in part due to market uncertainty.

"Today, ETFs continue to offer a diversified, low-cost exposure to an index or specific thematic, allowing advisers and their clients to gain exposure to a range of asset classes in a single transaction," Grant said.

"By taking advantage of ETFs, advisers can construct well-balanced portfolios tailored to their clients unique risk tolerance and financial goals."