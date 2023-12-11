Betashares launches 'industry first' bond funds

Betashares has launched four funds on the ASX, offering geared long and short exposure to Australian government bonds and 10-year US Treasuries.

The new offerings include the Betashares Geared Long Australian Government Bond Fund (ASX: GGAB), designed to amplify gains from rising prices of 10-year Australian government bonds, with a corresponding risk of magnified losses when prices fall.

Meanwhile, the Betashares Geared Short Australian Government Bond Fund (ASX: BBAB) targets profits from declining bond prices, with the inverse risk of increases losses during price rises.

Betashares also introduced a Geared Long US Treasury Bond Fund - Currency Hedged (ASX: GGFD), seeking to generate gains from an increase in 10-year US Treasury prices, while also facing the possibility of greater losses during price declines.

Conversely, the Betashares Geared Short US Treasury Bond Fond - Currency Hedged (ASX: BBFD) focuses on earning from a downturn in US Treasury Bond prices, with the risk of amplified losses should prices ascend.

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said the new funds provide experienced investors with a way to adjust interest rate risk in their portfolios by either increasing or decreasing the duration of their existing bond portfolio.

"Our new range of geared fixed income exposures can play a helpful role in allowing investors and asset allocators navigate different market conditions in a more convenient investment vehicle," Vynokur said.

Betashares' new funds are hoped to resonate with seasoned investors and asset allocators who are looking to manage fixed income exposure in their portfolios; particularly those comfortable with the heightened risks associated with geared investments.

Cash and fixed income investing has notably gained traction among Australian ETF investors this year, with the asset class attracting $5.6 billion in net inflows in the calendar year to October 31. Notably, Betashares is the biggest beneficiary of this surging investor interest in the asset class, receiving over 42% of the total cash and fixed income flows year to date.

Betashares' suite of cash, hybrids and fixed income funds now includes 18 funds, and has recently passed $10 billion in funds under management, cementing its podium position as Australia's largest provider of ETF solutions in these categories.