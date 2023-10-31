Betashares launches currency-hedged FTSE 100 ETF

Betashares has launched its FTSE 100 Currency Hedged ETF (H100) on the ASX, to provide local investors exposure to global blue-chip companies.

According to Betashares, the ETF will track the performance of the AUD currency-hedged FTSE 100 Index, before fees and expenses. This index offers exposure to the largest 100 companies by market capitalisation traded on the London Stock Exchange.

H100 currently obtains its investment exposure by investing in the Betashares FTSE 100 ETF (ASX: F100), with the foreign currency exposure hedged back to the Australian dollar. The top holdings in H100 are currently Shell, HSBC, and AstraZeneca.

Betashares said the ETF provides diversification benefits in terms of both company exposure and industry sectors.

Betashares now has 20 currency-hedged ETFs that collectively hold $2.9 billion in funds under management.

"Recent exchange rate volatility over the last several months is a timely reminder of the impact of currency fluctuations on investment performance," Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

"These fluctuations are often hard to predict and can make a significant difference to returns. With H100, we are further broadening our range of currency-hedged ETFs, with many investors looking to minimise the currency variable from the investment equation."

Vynokur added the FTSE 100 Index provides investors with a handy source of diversification from financials and mining companies in Australia and the technology sector in the US.

"Following the launch of H100, investors will be able to obtain currency-hedged exposure to this widely recognised benchmark in their portfolio," he said.

"At the same time, investors will continue to be able to use our unhedged FTSE 100 ETF, F100, if desired."

The announcement follows Betashares recent launch of a new investment platform designed for self-directed investors.

Last week it said the new platform, Betashares Direct, provides zero brokerage access to any ETF traded on the ASX and includes upcoming features tailored for financial advisers.