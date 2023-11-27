Newspaper icon
Betashares launches cash plus managed fund

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 27 NOV 2023   12:05PM

The Betashares Australian Cash Plus Fund (managed fund) (MMKT) offers investors access to a diversified portfolio that includes Australian dollar cash and short-term money market securities.

According to Betashares, most money market securities in the portfolio have a maturity of three months or less and are issued by entities with investment-grade ratings.

MMKT aims to generate a yield, before fees and expenses, over the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index, with monthly distributions.

Additionally, Betashares said the fund provides investors with fast liquidity through T+2 settlement, enabling them to achieve improved yields on their cash. This is achieved while maintaining a high degree of capital stability and without investors locking up money for long periods of time.

The new addition will join Betashares' cash and fixed income investment solutions suite, including the Betashares Australian High Interest Cash ETF (AAA).

Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said new fund will suit investors who want to make their cash work harder within their portfolio.

"Investors and their financial advisers will be able to use MMKT to gain access to a compelling solution for the cash allocation of their investment portfolios," he said.

"The fund provides access to high-quality securities with enhanced yields that are generally only available to institutional investors."

Betashares explained that MMKT has launched globally at a particularly relevant time for enhanced cash solutions.

It said money market funds in the US have grown significantly over the past year, as investors have sought to benefit from rising interest rates and preserve capital amid volatility in other asset classes.

It further pointed to data from ICI and Bloomberg which indicated that US money market assets have increased from approximately US$4.7 trillion to US$5.7 trillion this year. Over the past 12 months, the combined inflows into these funds amounted to about US$1.1 trillion.

The announcement follows the recent news that Betashares will soon launch its  Global Cash Flow Kings ETF (CFLO), which focuses on companies generating free cash flow.

Betashares explained that when launched, the CFLO will provide exposure to a portfolio of 200 global companies, not including Australia, that demonstrate strong and consistent free cash flow generation. Some of the companies include Microsoft, Visa and Adobe.

Last month, Betashares also introduced its FTSE 100 Currency Hedged, which aimed to offer local investors access to global blue-chip companies.

The ETF tracks the AUD currency-hedged FTSE 100 Index's performance before fees and expenses. This index offers exposure to the largest 100 companies by market capitalisation traded on the London Stock Exchange.

