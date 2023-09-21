Betashares expands fixed income range

The Betashares Inflation-Protected US Treasury Bond Currency Hedged ETF (UTIP) and the Betashares US Treasury Bond 7-10 Year Currency Hedged ETF (US10) have been added to the fund manager's range of fixed income solutions.

UTIP aims to track the performance of an index (before and after expenses) that provides exposure to a portfolio of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

TIPS are a type of government bond issued by the US Treasury, whose face value and interest payments are adjusted for inflation, as measured by the US CPI.

Meanwhile, US10 will provide exposure to US Treasuries with maturities between seven and 10 years.

Offering the potential for attractive income, US10 will be paid quarterly.

"We're proud to continue to build on our commitment to expand the range of quality fixed income investment solutions available to investors and their financial advisers," Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

"As an asset class, fixed income has resonated strongly with investors amid the fastest rate hiking cycle in a generation. In this climate, we're proud to expand the range of options available to investors looking to build a sophisticated fixed income allocation within a well-diversified portfolio.

"Our expanded range of US Treasury ETFs will allow investors to gain exposure to more parts of the market that have traditionally been harder to access."

Between January and August this year, cash and fixed income ETFs have received nearly $4.4 billion in net inflows from investors, making it the highest growth category in the Australian ETF industry year to date.

As at September 2023, Betashares manages over $9 billion in cash and fixed income ETFs.

It added several of its ETFs, including the Betashares Diversified All Growth (DHHF) and Australian Investment Grade Bond (CRED) ETF, to CommSec's global share trading platform in late July.