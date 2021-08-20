NEWS
Investment

Best fixed interest funds revealed

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 20 AUG 2021   12:11PM

In a tough environment for managers, Rainmaker research reveals the best performing Australian and international fixed interest funds.

Considering wholesale international fixed interest funds' returns on a three-year basis, Rainmaker found that First Sentier Investment Grade Bond Fund was the strongest performing with a 6.1% annual return.

The Lazard EM Total Return Debt Fund came in second place with a 5.8% annual return on a three-year basis, followed by iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bonds (AUD hedged) ETF which returned 5.6%.

Rounding out the top five was the iShares Core Global Corporate Bond (AUD hedged) ETF with a 5.6% per annum return on a three-year basis and the Bentham Global Opportunities Fund which returned 5.5%.

"The outcomes for fixed interest and credit products were not so upbeat, thanks to how rising interest rates have impacted the capital value of their bond holdings," Rainmaker observed in its wholesale managed funds report for the period to June 30.

"For example, Australian fixed interest products on average went backwards 0.5% through the period. International fixed interest products just broke even with a sector median return of 1%. The sector median for credit products was 3.6%."

Among Australian fixed interest funds, the best performers on a three-year basis to June 30 was the Ardea Real Outcome Fund and the iShares Government Inflation ETF which each returned 5.1% per annum.

The Pendal Sustainable Australian Fixed Interest Fund returned 5% per annum on a three-year basis, AMP Capital Wholesale Australian Bond Fund returned 4.8% and rounding out the top five was the QIC Australian Fixed Interest Fund with 4.7%.

