Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Best and worst ETFs of past 12 months

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 12 OCT 2023   12:40PM

Stockspot has identified technology ETFs as the standout investment over the past 12 months.

The Global X FANG+ ETF and the Global X Semiconductor ETF (SEMI) topped its rankings with gains of 56.1% and 55.5%, respectively. These returns are largely attributed to the explosive performance of artificial intelligence companies, like NVIDIA.

Next in line, the Betashares Global Uranium ETF (URNM) posted a 47.9% return, as uranium prices surged to their highest levels in over a decade, driven by heightened demand and supply constraints.

On the other side of the spectrum, renewable energy ETFs, including the Betashares Solar ETF (TANN), Global X Hydrogen ETF (HGEN), and VanEck Global Clean Energy ETF (CLNE), experienced declines of 25.2%, 20.6%, and 17.6% respectively over the past year.

Stockspot chief executive Chris Brycki said: "Renewable and clean energy stocks have faced headwinds of rising interest rates which have increased borrowing costs and capital expenditure outlays."

Taking the worst hit, the Global X Physical Palladium (ETPMPD), plummeted by 41.7%. The decline mirrors the broader drop in the commodity, which is now around 60% below its previous all-time high.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Meanwhile, "low-cost vanilla ETFs" tracking broad-based share markets registered the most substantial annual assets under management (AUM) growth.

Some of the largest ETFs in Australia, such as the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF (VAS) and the Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF (VGS) gained $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion in assets over the past year respectively. Combined, these ETFs took in $1.8 billion in net inflows over the period, accounting for 14% of the total net flows for the Australian ETF market.

In contrast, active ETFs experienced some of the sharpest falls in assets driven by net outflows from investors.

Two of Magellan's ETFs, the Magellan Global Fund - Open Class Units (Managed Fund) (MGOC) and the Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) (Managed Fund) (MICH) experienced asset decreases of $2.1 billion and $145 million respectively over the past year.

Rounding out the ETFs with the largest asset declines, the VanEck Australian Property ETF (MVA) reported negative returns and $28 million in net outflows over the past year.

The Vanguard Global Value Equity Active ETF (Managed Fund) (VVLU) also experienced net outflows as investors shifted their preference towards growth stocks.

Read more: ETFGlobal XInvestmentMagellanStockspotManaged fundBetasharesNVIDIARenewable energy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Smart beta 'taking over' active management share: VanEck
VanEck to launch three fixed income ETFs
ARK Invest acquires European ETF issuer
Global insurers eye private markets, clean energy: BlackRock
Global small caps outperform Aussie counterparts: SSGA
Betashares carves slice of superannuation pie
Betashares expands fixed income range
Most Australian actively managed funds lag the index
Two top Global X executives exit
Foresters Financial launches tax-effective education bond

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper merges real assets functions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The superannuation giant has made a raft of fresh appointments as it restructures its infrastructure and property investment teams, including naming a head of global real assets.

Best and worst ETFs of past 12 months

ANDREW MCKEAN
Stockspot has identified technology ETFs as the standout investment over the past 12 months.

I can only apologise: PwC boss

CASSANDRA BALDINI
PwC Australia boss Kevin Burrowes and former chief executive Luke Sayers were grilled this morning in a Senate Inquiry as fallout continues over the embattled firm's tax scandal.

PGIM Real Estate launches research lab

CASSANDRA BALDINI
PGIM Real Estate has launched an innovation lab, dedicated to researching, developing, and investing in technology to expedite progress within the real asset industry.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.